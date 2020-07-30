Pig Pounder Brewery

Pig Pounder Brewery. Credit: Carl Wilson.

GREENSBORO — Pig Pounder Brewery will hold a food truck rodeo from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the brewery at 1107 Grecade St.

But this isn't your usual roundup of food trucks. This rodeo is a drive-through event.

Yes, people can drive up, order from a variety of food trucks and have their order delivered to their car.

Hot Chix Hotcakes and Chicken, Queso Monster, and Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ are just some of the trucks participating.

You can also get crowlers of Pig Pounder brew delivered to your car.

For information, visit the Midtown Greensboro Drive Thru Food Truck Rodeo event page on Facebook.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments