Full Moon Oyster Bar in Jamestown.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

JAMESTOWN — Full Moon Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant in Jamestown has temporarily closed.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant at 103 W. Main St. said it had closed because of a "small kitchen fire."

The post said the restaurant will be closed until further notice for cleaning and sanitizing.

Full Moon opened in 2015. It is part of a regional chain that specializes in seafood, particularly oysters that are raw, steamed or baked.

Check the restaurant's Facebook page for updates.

