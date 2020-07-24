JAMESTOWN — Full Moon Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant in Jamestown has temporarily closed.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant at 103 W. Main St. said it had closed because of a "small kitchen fire."
The post said the restaurant will be closed until further notice for cleaning and sanitizing.
Full Moon opened in 2015. It is part of a regional chain that specializes in seafood, particularly oysters that are raw, steamed or baked.
Check the restaurant's Facebook page for updates.
