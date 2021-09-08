 Skip to main content
Food truck festival planned Sept. 12 in downtown Winston-Salem
Que Viva Latin Street Grill

Que Viva Latin Street Grill in downtown Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley, Winston-Salem Journal

The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival is planned for 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 on Liberty Street, between Fifth and Seventh streets, in downtown Winston-Salem.

About 20 food trucks are expected to attend. They include Que Viva Latin Street Grill, The Corner Venezuelan Food, Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, Hickory Tree Turkey Barbecue and Ethio-Indi Alkaline & Vegan Cuisine.

The event will feature live music, beer and wine, artists finishing murals at ARTivity on the Green and art activities for children, including a chalk-art contest.

The festival is organized by Shari Kumiega, who has organized Greensboro’s food truck festivals since 2012. She first held the Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival in 2019.

For more information, visit www.winstonsalemfoodtruckfestival.com.

Contact Michael Hastings at 336-727-7394 or mhastings@wsjournal.com.

