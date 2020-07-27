Ben & Jerry's

 Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

GREENSBORO — Ben & Jerry's Black-owned shops are offering a free scoop to any customer who donates to WE ARE, a statewide anti-racist education organization, according to a news release. 

Antonio McBroom, co-owner of Ben & Jerry's in Greensboro and five other shops throughout the Sun Belt, is part of a franchise leadership team that is 90 percent composed of people of color, with employees who are similarly diverse, Ben & Jerry's said. 

At McBroom's shop, a donation to WE ARE earns customers a free scoop of ice cream. Customers can donate to WE ARE in the store or provide proof of an online donation through a receipt or a "thank you" from WE ARE for a free scoop, according to Ben & Jerry's.

Customers can visit the shop at 3332 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro, which recently re-opened with takeout and delivery offered daily from noon to 10 p.m.

