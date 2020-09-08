GREENSBORO — Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co. is closing.
Sunday will be the last day for the brewery at 504 State St.
The brewery is another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were shut down completely for two months. When the governor said we could reopen again, our revenue was never more than 30%,” owner Mark Gibb said.
“We ran through everything we have. We just couldn’t keep going.”
Gibb said the brewery was trying to survive with revenue from its taproom after wholesale distribution through Caffey Distributing came to an end.
The brewery became a popular hub of events like music performances, artist markets, animal rescue adoptions, and arm wrestling.
Gibb said even at 30% the 12,000-square-foot facility had plenty of space, but customers didn’t return once breweries were allowed to reopen under Phase Two of the state's reopening.
“People just aren’t coming out,” Gibb said. “Our primary market was our backyard.”
Gibb said he had already begun selling off the brewing equipment and is not looking for a buyer for the brewery.
The brewery was founded in downtown Greensboro in late 2014 before moving to State Street two years ago.
Gibb is grateful for the run he had.
“We were glad to be a part of the community,” he said.
Carter Brothers Barbecue
Carter Brothers, a popular barbecue restaurant at 3802 Samet Drive, was among the first restaurant casualties of the pandemic when it closed for good in April. In a Facebook page, owner Tim Carter said he paid off $100,000 in bills and closed the restaurant over fears from the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "We have decided to go ahead and hang up our apron and lay down our spatula and retire," Carter said in the post.
Cindy Loman/News & Record
Southern Lights Bistro
Southern Lights Bistro, at 2415 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, did not reopen once the pandemic hit. “We’re already at the tightest margins. To think I can do OK at 50% is just not a reality,” said owner John Drees. “You can’t say social distancing and bistro in the same sentence and make any sense of it.”
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Cheddars
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 1615 Fox Trot Ct., near Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem, permanently closed as of May 18.
The restaurant had been operating as a takeout restaurant for the two months during the COVID-19 pandemic. “With the COVID-19 environment and the prolonged closure of the dining room, it forced us to look at the historic sales trends and make a decision,” said Hunter Robinson, the communications manager for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and it’s one we made very carefully and thoughtfully.”
Walt Unks/Journal
Paul's Fine Italian Dining
Paul’s Fine Italian Dining, 3443 Robinhood Road, was open for takeout and delivery during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but shut its doors May 5. “Takeout did well, but without the dining room and alcohol sales, it just wasn’t enough to support us,” said Marcello Perello, son of the late Paul Perello, who founded the restaurant in 1988.
Michael Hastings/Winston-Salem Journal
Smith Street Diner
Beth Kizhnerman at her now closed restaurant, Smith Street Diner, in downtown Greensboro. She closed the popular diner for good in May. Known for its giant biscuits, corned beef hash and good country cooking, it had been named one of the South’s Best Diners by Southern Living magazine and one of the 50 Best Diners in the country. “We weren’t able to run the business at 50% capacity,” Kizhnerman said. “We tried takeout, but it just didn’t really work.”
Khaaliq Van-Otoo
NC News Intern Corps
Ghassans West Gate City Boulevard
After 45 years, Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats has permanently closed its flagship restaurant at 2501 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro in August. The restaurant has been temporarily closed since Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants to close to indoor dining in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But Ghassan's announced on its Facebook page it would not reopen the location. "This was our first location, and it is sad to say goodbye," owner Khaled Fleihancq said in the post. (Restaurants at 1605 Battleground Ave. and 400 E. Cornwallis Drive continue to operate. A kiosk at LeBauer Park, leased from the city of Greensboro, remains temporarily closed because of the pandemic.)
Carl Wilson, News & Record
Pier 1
Pier 1, the troubled home furnishings retailer that has closed hundreds of stores in recent years, filed for bankruptcy. The company had planned to keep some stores open, including the one at Greensboro's Friendly Center, but the pandemic led the chain to close all stores. Seen here is a sales associate inside a Pier 1 Imports store in March 2002 in Arlington Heights, Ill.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
