Gibb's Hundred Brewing Co., which moved to its State Street location in 2018, will close its doors Sunday. Owner Mark Gibb said the brewery was trying to survive with revenue from its taproom. “People just aren’t coming out,” Gibb said. “Our primary market was our backyard.”

GREENSBORO — Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co. is closing.

Sunday will be the last day for the brewery at 504 State St.

The brewery is another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were shut down completely for two months. When the governor said we could reopen again, our revenue was never more than 30%,” owner Mark Gibb said.

“We ran through everything we have. We just couldn’t keep going.”

Gibb said the brewery was trying to survive with revenue from its taproom after wholesale distribution through Caffey Distributing came to an end.

The brewery became a popular hub of events like music performances, artist markets, animal rescue adoptions, and arm wrestling.

Gibb said even at 30% the 12,000-square-foot facility had plenty of space, but customers didn’t return once breweries were allowed to reopen under Phase Two of the state's reopening.

Gibb said he had already begun selling off the brewing equipment and is not looking for a buyer for the brewery.

The brewery was founded in downtown Greensboro in late 2014 before moving to State Street two years ago.

Gibb is grateful for the run he had.

“We were glad to be a part of the community,” he said.

