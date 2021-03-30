Greensboro caterers offering to-go meals

Items like beef tenderloin, lasagna and chicken Marsala are some of the entrees Rudy’s offers.

Pepper Moon implemented Moon To-Go, a menu of family-style meals for four. It includes entrees like Swedish turkey meatballs with egg noodles, soy-ginger salmon with brown Jasmine rice and red wine short ribs.

“It’s beneficial. People don’t have to be going out or going to the store,” Joe Staehly said.

How about some smoked brisket or baked spaghetti for dinner? Or maybe you’d like some egg strata for weekend breakfast? Those are just some of the entrees Exclamations is rolling out each week, along with a variety of sizes like cranberry chicken salad and maple bread pudding.

“We tried to figure out what we had here and what we could do for folks and then put together some simple meals,” Currie said.

Joe Staehly said Pepper Moon typically has between 100 to 175 part-time people for large events, and they have had to lay off all of them because of cancellations.

“There’s nothing that can be more impactful to the catering business,” he said.

He hopes the company’s to-go meals will keep their salaried staff employed.