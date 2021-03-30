Greensboro caterers offering to-go meals

GREENSBORO — With the order for restaurants to close dine-in to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the food-service industry has been hit hard.
One area hit particularly hard is catering, especially in this time of social distancing.
“We are in the business of NOT social distancing,” said Anna Currie, owner of Exclamations Catering.
And spring is big business for caterers who typically have a roster of weddings, corporate events, fundraisers and the spring High Point Market, which typically brings thousands to the Triad twice a year.
“Our business is serving big crowds,” said Lee Staehly who operates Pepper Moon Catering with her husband Joe.
While restaurants are trying to stay in business through takeout and delivery orders, caterers are pivoting to use their kitchens to prepare home meals to go.
“It’s just another avenue. It’s something that … we haven’t ever done,” Joe Staehly said.
Jay Hawkins, who owns Rudy’s Café and Catering with his wife Jane, is now putting their inventory into family meals.
“We have essentially taken our furniture market menus and just scaled it down to feed four people,” Hawkins said.
Items like beef tenderloin, lasagna and chicken Marsala are some of the entrees Rudy’s offers.
Pepper Moon implemented Moon To-Go, a menu of family-style meals for four. It includes entrees like Swedish turkey meatballs with egg noodles, soy-ginger salmon with brown Jasmine rice and red wine short ribs.
“It’s beneficial. People don’t have to be going out or going to the store,” Joe Staehly said.
How about some smoked brisket or baked spaghetti for dinner? Or maybe you’d like some egg strata for weekend breakfast? Those are just some of the entrees Exclamations is rolling out each week, along with a variety of sizes like cranberry chicken salad and maple bread pudding.
“We tried to figure out what we had here and what we could do for folks and then put together some simple meals,” Currie said.
Joe Staehly said Pepper Moon typically has between 100 to 175 part-time people for large events, and they have had to lay off all of them because of cancellations.
“There’s nothing that can be more impactful to the catering business,” he said.
He hopes the company’s to-go meals will keep their salaried staff employed.
In addition to Rudy’s Café, the Hawkins operate Spring Garden Bakery and Coffeehouse, as well as Koolies Coffee and Creamery. They employ 29 people. Jay Hawkins said his to-go service is helping to keep them working.
“The meals are coming out of Rudy’s, and the fresh bread is coming out of the bakery,” Hawkins said.
Because the three businesses are spread across Guilford County, Hawkins said he is in a fortunate position to offer curbside meals to-go at any of them.
Exclamations and Pepper Moon are taking their meals to customers.
“We figured we can’t take food to events anymore, so we’re looking to bring food to people,” Lee Staehly said.
She said her company is working to create individual meal options as well.
“I think it’s great that I won’t have to think about what to cook for dinner tonight,” Lee Staehly said.
Hawkins said if someone comes to his bakery and wants a single meal, they will accommodate.
Currie said she is optimistic that to-go meals will keep businesses afloat.
“We have great customers and we’re going to make it through,” Currie said. “But it’s still devastating for the whole industry.”
