Greensboro food truck festival moves to new location Aug. 28

The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be in a new location when it returns Aug. 28.

The festival will be on Greene Street from West Market Street to Exchange Place, on Washington Street from Eugene to Greene streets, and Federal Place from Washington Street to Exchange Place.

More than 50 trucks are expected to attend this year, along with music, vendors and kids activities.

The kids zone will be on Greene Street. The stage will be at Washington and Greene.

Organizer Shari Kumiega said the change in location was because of ongoing construction downtown.

Parking will be available in the Eugene Street and Elm-Eugene lots and the Bellemeade and Davie street parking decks.

Hours for the festival will be 3 to 9 p.m.

For more information, including a list of participating trucks and a map, visit www.greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com.