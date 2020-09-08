GREENSBORO — A former downtown night club owner opened a restaurant and entertainment venue.
Mike Clark, a former partner in downtown's Greene Street Club which closed a year ago, has opened Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails at 2800 W. Gate City Blvd. in the fomer Alexander Devereuxs.
The restaurant offers dishes like Jerk salmon and grits, fried green beans, chicken and waffles, burgers, and brunch items like French Toast, pancakes, and oatmeal with toppings.
A release about the restaurant said it will also offer a bubble waffle cone ice cream bar.
It will also offer big screen TVs, pool tables and board games.
Cocktails are available.
In the release, Clark said unlike his previous night club, his new venture is family friendly.
"When I thought about it, I realized there were people just like me. Young families that didn't really want to be in the clubs but did want to step out and have fun," Clark said in the release.
The venue created about 40 positions.
Clark is co-owner of Mogul Movement which operates The Silo Entertainment Complex, an event venue in a former flour mill on South Elm Street.
The restaurant is open for dinner and late night daily and for brunch Saturday and Sunday. Phone is 336-763-5894 or follow Box Office Kitchen & Cocktails on Facebook.
