Greensboro restaurant offering free burger to people who have gotten a COVID-19 shot

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro restaurant is offering one of its specialty burgers to anyone who has gotten a COVID-19 shot.

The offer by World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 1310 Westover Terrace, is good on its new Black n’ Blue Burger, according to a news release from the company. The offer is good Wednesday, April 7, for dine-in customers who can show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The company's website describes the item as a blackened Angus beef burger loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

"It’s no secret that this pandemic and pretty much all-things-2020 left us broken, battered and just plain black and blue," the release said. The company is offering the free burger "to celebrate a recovery from the past year’s bruises."

“What better way to celebrate and spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine," Chief Brand & Innovation Officer James Buell said in the release.