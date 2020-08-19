GREENSBORO — The city’s annual Downtown Restaurant Week is not going to let the pandemic shut it down this year.
Downtown Greensboro Inc. issued a release that Chow Downtown, the new name for the event, is scheduled for Sept. 14 through 18 and has been revamped to better accommodate North Carolina’s Phase Two COVID-19 reopening status.
“Restaurant week has always been a time for our downtown restaurants to offer great specials and I expect the re-imagined 2020 version to be no different,” Stacy Calfo, DGI’s director of marketing, said in the release.
Sept. 11 is the tentative date for the state to lift more restrictions on restaurants and move into Phase Three of reopening based on data from testing, tracing, and trends of the virus. Whether or not Gov. Roy Cooper will extend Phase Two is unclear at this time.
“Due to COVID, we have basically become an online business, instead of a brick-and-mortar one,” Kathryn Hubert, owner of the restaurant Chez Genèse said in the release.
Chez Genèse is one of the restaurants participating in the event. The restaurant has kept its dining room closed, deferring instead to offering curbside pickup of orders and will continue to do so during Chow Downtown.
“Having an expanded reach and marketing offered to new audiences is hugely helpful as we continue to try to grow our modified model,” Hubert said.
Nearly 25 restaurants have signed up so far to offer dine-in or take-out specials during Chow Downtown. Specials will be added weekly leading up to the start of the event. To see a complete list of participating businesses and specials, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org.
You can also follow the Chow Downtown event page on Facebook.
