Grove Winery, Guilford's oldest winery, is under new ownership

Grove Winery, Guilford County’s first and oldest winery, was sold this summer to Haw River Valley Enterprises L.L.C.

Winemaker Max Lloyd, who opened Grove in 2004, will remain as a consultant/adviser for the next year. The 44-acre farm near Gibsonville will remain Grove Winery.

A spokesman for the corporation described new ownership as a family-based business looking at developing more vineyards in the Haw River Valley region.

Immediate plans are underway to add a covered pavilion with stone fireplace and a lakeside dock at Grove. Grounds improvements will include adding three more acres of vine. The corporation plans to double case production.

Grove Winery has long enjoyed a reputation as an innovator, introducing perhaps the largest diversity of grape varietals in North Carolina, including Nebbiolo, Tempranillo, Sangiovese, Traminette, Carmenere, Malbec, Viognier, Norton, Niagara and common French varietals.

***

Wine Spectator magazine’s Restaurant Wine Awards of Excellence were announced this month and the Triad winners are … pretty much the same restaurants that have consistently earned that annual distinction.

Triad restaurant wine list recognized include Green Valley Grill, Print Works Bistro, and Village Tavern in Greensboro. Other recognitions include Chop House Mendenhall (High Point), Ryan’s Restaurant (Winston-Salem), Village Tavern (Winston-Salem) and Outwest Steakhouse (Kernersville).

***

JOLO Winery and Vineyard was recently named among Tripadvisor’s national top Traveler’s Choice winners. That distinction is tied to guest reviews and recognizes the best in tourism and hospitality.

JOLO, southeast of Mt. Airy, offers an eclectic range of hybrids and blends, has a high-end restaurant on site, and includes spectacular views of Pilot Mountain.

Additionally, the International Critics Challenge competition in San Diego, CA recently awarded a gold medal to JOLO’s 2021 Crimson Creek – a 100 percent Chambourcin that drinks like a French Pinot Noir. Crimson Creek, and many JOLO blends, have consistently won awards inside and outside North Carolina.

***

Some signature events:

Aug. 13 – Full Moon Festival, RayLen Vineyards, Mocksville

Aug. 17 – Vintage Mercedes-Benz Show, Shelton Vineyards, Dobson

Sept. 10 – Skull Camp Out, Round Peak Vineyards, Mt. Airy

Sept. 17-18 – 17th Annual Festa Italiano, Raffaldini Vineyards, Ronda

Sept. 17 – Summer Concert featuring The Tams, Shelton Vineyards, Dobson

***

Some recent wines I’ve enjoyed and you might too:

2020 Feudi di San Gregario Falanghina ($23) – A refreshing dry white from Italy’s Campania region near famed Mt. Vesuvius. Bright minerality with pear and honeycrisp apple.

2020 Orfila Classic Malbec ($13) – From Argentina’s Mendoza region and a winery dating to 1905, this medium-bodied red is dark black fruits, spice, and tobacco.

2020 La Miranda Secastilla ($15): Crafted from Spain’s Garnacha Blanca – white Grenache. Intriguing contrasts among the pear, peach, lemon peel, and green herbs. A plump and rounded alternative to Chardonnay.

2018 Arano Ribera del Duero ($27): Spain’s classic Tempranillo grape. Black cherry, blackberry, plum, black licorice, balsamic with a long finish and short tannins.

2020 Chemistry Pinot Gris ($17): From Oregon’s Willamette Valley wine region comes this quintessential summer white. This brand is a collaboration of two storied Willamette wineries: Stoller Family Estate and Chehalem Winery. This style—different from what Italians feature as Pinot Grigio – is Bartlett pear and granny apple with a velvety texture.