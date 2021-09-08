Gypsy Road Brewing Co. in Kernersville wins Best of Show at N.C. Brewers Cup

Gyspy Road Brewing Co. in Kernersville won Best of Show at the recent N.C. Brewers Cup, beating out 802 other entries from 110 N.C. craft brewers.

Gypsy Road’s Gypsy Juice won gold in the New England/Hazy IPA category as well as Best of Show.

Other Triad winners included Brown Truck Brewery of High Point, which won gold in the American Lager category for its No. 10 American Light Lager, and Foothills Brewing of Winston-Salem, which won gold in the Light American Hybrid category for its Thousand Smiles Golden Ale.

Lower Left Brewing Company of Charlotte won N.C. Brewery of the Year and N.C. New Brewery of the Year, as well as three gold medals and one silver medal.

Medals were awarded in 31 style categories this year. As part of safety precautions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the judging of the competition was divided into two locations this year, Gizmo Brew Works in Raleigh and White Labs in Asheville.

The N.C. Brewers Cup, organized by the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild, is the largest state commercial competition in the Southeast.

All N.C. Brewers Cup medal winners will be celebrated at the annual N.C. Industry Awards Banquet, held at the N.C. Craft Brewers Conference in Winston-Salem on Nov. 3.

