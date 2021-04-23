Here's some tasty news: Greensboro Taco Festival set for Aug. 14

GREENSBORO — Taco lovers rejoice, there's a festival just for you this summer.

The Greensboro Taco Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

More than 10 restaurants, food trucks and carts will be serving their tacos and more, the Greensboro Coliseum said in a news release announcing the event.

There will also be live bands and DJs, as well as bars and beverage stations that will serve margaritas, beer, water and other drinks, event organizers said.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be bought at www.ticketmaster.com.

Restaurants or food truck owners that want to be a vendor or event sponsor can email adam@azfoodfestivals.com for more information.