 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's some tasty news: Greensboro Taco Festival set for Aug. 14
0 comments
alert top story

Here's some tasty news: Greensboro Taco Festival set for Aug. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Taco lovers rejoice, there's a festival just for you this summer.

The Greensboro Taco Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More than 10 restaurants, food trucks and carts will be serving their tacos and more, the Greensboro Coliseum said in a news release announcing the event.

There will also be live bands and DJs, as well as bars and beverage stations that will serve margaritas, beer, water and other drinks, event organizers said.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be bought at www.ticketmaster.com

Restaurants or food truck owners that want to be a vendor or event sponsor can email adam@azfoodfestivals.com for more information.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News