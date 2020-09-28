Keto-friendly, gluten-free bakery opening Tuesday in downtown Greensboro

But for people who don’t adhere to a keto diet, it’s unlikely they’ll notice the sweets lack ingredients they're accustomed to in baked goods. Wesselink said part of the reason she chose to open a keto bakery was the overwhelming support from friends and family who don’t follow the diet but still enjoy the treats.

“There were enough people saying ‘why don’t you give it a try?’”

She left her previous job as an office manager to pursue baking in September of 2019, baking her products at a local, pay-by-the-hour commercial kitchen and selling the baked goods at the Triad Farmers Market. She also managed to get her products in a few local stores, including Cupcake Cuties in Wallburg.

It wasn’t until she and her husband called about the “for rent” sign at 601. S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro that she thought the dream of opening a bakery could become a reality.

For now, the Wesselinks are operating out of a small portion of the 2,000-square-foot store. They're waiting to see how business goes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic before expanding into the larger space, one they envision to have plentiful seating, both inside and outside. In the meantime, all orders are to go and cash only.