Krispy Kreme's river of glaze will turn to chocolate on Friday when participating shops create Chocolate Glaze doughnuts.
The classic Original Glazed Doughnuts are covered in a rich chocolate glaze.
Get them while they last, because it will be for only one day.
Participating shops in Greensboro include 3706 W. Gate City Blvd. and 2401 Battleground Ave.
Participating shops in High Point inlcude 917 N. Main St.
Participating shops in Winston-Salem include 259 S. Stratford Road and 5912 University Parkway.
The shop at 182 Huffman Mill Road in Burlington will also be serving them.
To find other participating shops, visit www.krispykreme.com.
