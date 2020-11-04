 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little Brother Brewing opens taproom in Graham
0 comments

Little Brother Brewing opens taproom in Graham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Little Brother Brewing, based in Greensboro, has opened a new taproom and bottle shop in downtown Graham.

The new taproom, called Little Brother: Barrel and Bottle, is at 106 W. Elm St. in Graham in the former location of the Beer Co. bottle shop, which continues to operate a store in downtown Greensboro.

Little Brother's taproom in Graham will serve Little Brother beers but also offer a selection of canned and draft beers from independent breweries around the country, just as Beer Co. did. The taproom also will sell wine, cider and cold-brew coffee.

The taproom plans to have regularly scheduled food trucks, live music, block parties and other events.

Little Brother: Barrel and Bottle asks that customers wear masks in the taproom. Dogs are welcome.

Visit www.littlebrotherbrew.com.

0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News