Little Brother Brewing opens taproom in Graham

Little Brother Brewing, based in Greensboro, has opened a new taproom and bottle shop in downtown Graham.

The new taproom, called Little Brother: Barrel and Bottle, is at 106 W. Elm St. in Graham in the former location of the Beer Co. bottle shop, which continues to operate a store in downtown Greensboro.

Little Brother's taproom in Graham will serve Little Brother beers but also offer a selection of canned and draft beers from independent breweries around the country, just as Beer Co. did. The taproom also will sell wine, cider and cold-brew coffee.

The taproom plans to have regularly scheduled food trucks, live music, block parties and other events.

Little Brother: Barrel and Bottle asks that customers wear masks in the taproom. Dogs are welcome.