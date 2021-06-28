Little Brother Brewing to open kiosk at LeBauer Park downtown in August

GREENSBORO — Little Brother Brewing will open a kiosk in downtown's LeBauer Park later this summer, the brewery announced Monday.

The "Lawn Service" kiosk will feature a full coffee and tea bar, rotating selection of craft beer taps and curated wine list, as well as ice cream and baked goods, according to a news release from the company.

Slated to open in August, the kiosk also will include items from Counter Culture Coffee, Camino Bakery, Homeland Creamery and My Brother’s Cookies.

The space, located across from the Porterhouse Burger kiosk, is currently being renovated with the addition of a wraparound bar and operable windows to create an open-air atmosphere, according to the release.

The company said it is eager to work with Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. to supplement existing programming in the park and the adjacent Tanger Performing Arts Center with local business pop-ups, fundraisers, intramurals, concerts and more.

Guests that visit Lawn Service will be able to purchase items to enjoy throughout the 3½-acre park, according to the release. Specially curated picnic baskets will be available for purchase.