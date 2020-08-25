McDonald's is giving its first ever spicy spin to its classic Chicken McNuggets.
The company announced on its website it will debut Spicy Chicken McNuggets along with Mighty Hot Sauce.
Both will be available Sept. 16 for a limited time at participating restaurants.
The McNuggets' tempura coating is made with both cayenne and chili peppers. The hot sauce features a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.
To cool things down, McDonald's is introducing a Chips Ahoy! McFlurry made with Chips Ahoy cookie pieces. It is available in snack and regular sizes for a limited time starting Sept. 16 at participating restaurants.
