Tarheels really love their dogs.

Three North Carolina cities ranked in the Top 10 nationwide for hot-dog consumption in 2022, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

The council ranked Raleigh/Durham together as the No. 1 spot for hot-dog consumption per capita. Greensboro ranked No. 2, and Charlotte ranked No. 5.

Other cities in the Top Five were Buffalo, N.Y., at third and Paducah, Ky., at Fourth.

But when the council ranked cities for the sheer quantity of hot dogs eaten - in pounds - the list looked a lot different, as the larger cities moved to the top. Then Los Angeles, New York, Dallas Chicago and Philadelphia claimed the Top Five spots, and no N.C. cities made it into the Top 10.

For more information, visit www.hot-dog.org/media/consumption-stats.

Nationwide in 2022, retail stores sold 916.9 million pounds of hot dogs, for more than $3 billion in retail sales.

The council said that from Memorial Day to Labor Day, "Americans typically consume 7 billion hot dogs. That’s 818 hot dogs consumed every second during that period."