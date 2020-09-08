GREENSBORO — A longtime Triad restaurateur is opening a new concept in a former popular restaurant space.
Timothy Bocholis, and his partner Cesar Varela, are opening a restaurant at 2415 Lawndale Drive which was formerly Southern Lights Bistro.
Southern Lights temporarily closed in March under the state mandate to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Owner John Drees announced in July that he would not reopen the restaurant.
Bocholis announced in a release that he opening a new restaurant in the space.
The new restaurant has yet to be named, but Bocholis said he is targeting a mid-October opening date.
Bocholis fomerly operated Bistro B in Kernersville and recently was a chef at Reel Seafood Grill. Varela is a sommelier and has been in restaurants in Washington, D.C. for eight years, most recently as operations manager for GMDC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.