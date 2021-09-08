North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association names winners in its annual Chef Showdown competition

Winston-Salem distillery Sutler’s Spirits won Distillery of the Year last month at the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association’s annual Chef Showdown competition in Durham. Scot Sanborn was present to accept the award.
Saif Rahman of Vidrio in Raleigh and Tiesha Whittaker of Buttermilk Boutique in Clayton won chef of the year and pastry chef of the year, respectively.
Other winners in the statewide competition were:
NCRLA Mixologist of the Year: Colleen Hughes of Haberdish, Charlotte
People’s Choice Savory Chef: Matthew Rivers of Timberlake’s Restaurant at Chetola Mountain Resort, Blowing Rock
People’s Choice Pastry Chef: Savanna Brodar of Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Charlotte
People’s Choice Specialty Cocktail & Distillery: David Schmidt representing Hackney Distillery
Runner-up for Chef of the Year: Chayil Johnson of Community Matters Cafe, Charlotte
Runner-up for Pastry Chef of the Year: Gerald Hawkins Jr. of Gaston Country Club, Gastonia.
Chefs competed in the Showdown after several rounds of a six-monthslong culinary competition around the state.
As a result of the competition, six chefs will serve for the next year as part of the Got to Be N.C. Culinary Ambassador team: Rahman, Whittaker, Rivers, Brodar, Johnson and Hawkins.
The Got to Be N.C. program’s mission is to develop and expand domestic and international markets for North Carolina’s food, fiber and forestry products.
These chefs will help advocate and promote North Carolina food and beverage products throughout the state and assist in the marketing efforts of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences across the country.
For more information, visit www.ncrla.org/ncrla-events/chefshowdown or https://gottobenc.com.
Contact Michael Hastings at 336-727-7394 or mhastings@wsjournal.com.