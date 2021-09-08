North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association names winners in its annual Chef Showdown competition

Winston-Salem distillery Sutler’s Spirits won Distillery of the Year last month at the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association’s annual Chef Showdown competition in Durham. Scot Sanborn was present to accept the award.

Saif Rahman of Vidrio in Raleigh and Tiesha Whittaker of Buttermilk Boutique in Clayton won chef of the year and pastry chef of the year, respectively.

Other winners in the statewide competition were:

NCRLA Mixologist of the Year: Colleen Hughes of Haberdish, Charlotte

People’s Choice Savory Chef: Matthew Rivers of Timberlake’s Restaurant at Chetola Mountain Resort, Blowing Rock

People’s Choice Pastry Chef: Savanna Brodar of Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Charlotte

People’s Choice Specialty Cocktail & Distillery: David Schmidt representing Hackney Distillery

Runner-up for Chef of the Year: Chayil Johnson of Community Matters Cafe, Charlotte

Runner-up for Pastry Chef of the Year: Gerald Hawkins Jr. of Gaston Country Club, Gastonia.

Chefs competed in the Showdown after several rounds of a six-monthslong culinary competition around the state.