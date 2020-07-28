Old Salem Museums & Gardens has begun selling Moravian cookies online.
Old Salem closed Winkler Bakery and its retail stores along with its historical attractions earlier this year because of COVID-19. Though Old Salem remains closed to the public, it offers some online products and services.
Cookies are now being produced at Old Salem's production facility in Marketplace Mall. This same facility has been used this spring and summer to make about 250 loaves of bread a week to donate to local food banks during the pandemic.
Ginger, Sugar, Lemon, and Chocolate Moravian cookies are being sold in 14-ounce tines for tins for $22 each.
Old Salem also is selling Moravian stars online. The are available in 12-inch and 21-inch white plastic kits for $26.99 and $28.99, respectively, and already assembled in punched tin for $65.99 to $122.99. A glass Moravian star ornament also is available for $22.99.
Old Salem said it plans to add more products soon.
"We have been working very hard to find ways to serve visitors despite the pandemic," said Franklin Vagnone, the president and CEO of Old Salem. "We have launched projects to help our community like our Victory Gardens and bread baking initiatives and have created online and virtual programs to provide access to our resources.... Purchasing some of our products is a way that you can support Old Salem while enjoying delicious cookies and Moravian Stars.”
For more information or to buy Moravian stars or cookies, visit www.oldsalem.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.