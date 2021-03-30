 Skip to main content
On March 31, Jersey Mike's will donate its sales to Relay For Life
Jersey Mike's

On March 31, Jersey Mike's is donating the money from all sales to Relay For Life.

Guests can grab a sub for themselves, share a catering box with healthcare workers or order through the app for delivery and contactless pickup.

Every dollar of sales will be given to Relay for Life, a fundraising event that raises money for the American Cancer Society and other cancer-related groups, as part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual nationwide Day of Giving.

For a list of charities Jersey Mike's helps by state, go to jerseymikes.com/mog/charities.

Jersey Mike's locations include:

Greensboro:

  • 425 Pisgah Church Road
  • 4016 Battleground Ave., Suite C
  • 2939-B Battleground Ave.
  • 2104 Georgia St., Suite 101

High Point:

  • The Marketplace Shopping Center, 2620 S. Main St., Suite 148
  • Main Chester Center, 2200 N. Main St., Suite 103
  • 4117 Brian Jordan Place, Suite 102

Jamestown:

  • 4835 W. Wendover Ave. #144, Jamestown

Kernersville:

  • 230 Market View Drive, Suite A

Winston-Salem:

  • Cloverdale Plaza, 2291 Cloverdale Ave.
  • 1314 Creekshire Way
  • 5940 University Parkway

Burlington:

  • 2138 South Church St.

Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100% of all sales on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March. The sub shops hope to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million nationwide for local charities. Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

