Restaurants, retail get some extra space as Greensboro's Elm Street closes to traffic Saturday nights through Oct. 3

GREENSBORO — South Elm Street, from Market Street to Lewis Street, will be closed to traffic from 4-11 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 3.

That will allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate in the public right-of-way while providing ample space for pedestrians to maintain social distancing.

Downtown visitors are reminded that they should practice the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ “three Ws” when they leave home:

• Wear a cloth face covering to cover your nose and mouth.

• Wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact with people who don’t live in your household.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

The road has been closed on Fridays and Saturdays this summer as part of Open Streets, a program of Downtown Greensboro Inc., a nonprofit advocate of downtown businesses, in conjunction with Creative Greensboro and the city.

City Council issues special permits to allow restaurants to temporarily expand seating in the right-of-way.

For more information, visit the Downtown Greensboro Inc. website at downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets.