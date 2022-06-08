S.C. brewery opens Greensboro location

Steel Hands Brewing, a craft brewer based in Cayce, S.C., has opened a brewery in Greensboro.

The Steel Hands brewery at 1918 W. Gate City Blvd., near Greensboro Coliseum, opened in late May.

The brewery, Steel Hands’ second location, features a 20-barrel system with a capacity of 12,000 barrels a year. It also has a custom-designed taproom, retail area, music stage, event space and outdoor area.

“This expansion gives us the opportunity to brew more specialty beers for our fans to enjoy and supports and further enhances our vision of being a regional craft brewery. We’re extremely thankful for this opportunity and the city of Greensboro’s support as we set out to create a destination experience,” said Ashley Lambert, Steel Hands’ marketing director.

The brewery will not only make beers for the taproom and for N.C. distribution but also sell beers from Cayce.

Steel Hands was founded in 2018. The 15,000-square-foot Cayce brewery features a 30-barrel production brewhouse, custom designed taproom and restaurant.

Hours at the Greensboro brewery are noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

— Michael Hastings,

Winston-Salem Journal