Short Orders: Dining and entertainment venue opens, Latin-fusion concept coming

The brewery is another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were shut down completely for two months. When the governor said we could reopen again, our revenue was never more than 30%,” owner Mark Gibb said.

“We ran through everything we had. We just couldn’t keep going.”

Gibb said the brewery was trying to survive with revenue from its taproom after wholesale distribution through Caffey Distributing came to an end.

The brewery became a popular hub of events including music performances, artist markets, animal rescue adoptions and arm wrestling.

Gibb said even at 30% the 12,000-square-foot facility had space to hold plenty of people. He said customers didn’t return once breweries were allowed to reopen under Phase Two of the state's reopening.

“People just aren’t coming out,” Gibb said. “Our primary market was our backyard.”

Gibb said he had already begun selling off the brewing equipment and is not looking for a buyer for the brewery.

The brewery was founded in downtown Greensboro in late 2014 before moving to State Street two years ago.