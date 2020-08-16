After 45 years, Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats has permanently closed its flagship restaurant at 2501 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The restaurant has been temporarily closed since Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants to shut down to indoor dining in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But Ghassan's announced on its Facebook page it would not reopen the location.
"This was our first location, and it is sad to say goodbye," owner Khaled Fleihan said in the post.
When the state entered Phase Two of reopening, the Fleihan family chose to keep the location closed. Meanwhile, the Battleground Avenue and Cornwallis Drive restaurants remained open.
"Without enough of a cushion to withstand months of closure, along with the costs of reopening, it leaves Ghassan's no choice but to close the W. Gate City location permanently," the family said in the post.
Khaled and May Fleihan, along with Khaled's brother Ghassan, opened the West Gate City Boulevard (then High Point Road) location in 1975 in a former pancake house. The opening was a gamble when Mediterranean food was not common outside of bigger cities like Raleigh. But the gamble paid off, and the restaurant eventually grew to four locations, a catering business and a food truck operated by Khaled's children Lina, Rima, Ziad and Dunia.
Restaurants at 1605 Battleground Ave. and 400 E. Cornwallis Drive continue to operate. A kiosk at LeBauer Park, which is leased from the city of Greensboro, remains temporarily closed because of the pandemic.
Comedy club owner opens beer shop
A Greensboro comedy club owner is taking an unfunny situation and turning it into something positive.
Jennie Stencel, who operates The Idiot Box improvisational comedy club, opened Next Door Beer and Bottle Shop at 505 N. Greene St., where else but right next door to the comedy club.
Stencel took over the former Beerthirty bottle shop as a complementary venue to the comedy club, which has been shut down since March when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered entertainment venues closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Like so many other businesses, income ceased.
“We just didn’t have a bad six months. We went in the hole,” Stencel said.
She saw the beer and bottle shop as a way to help pay the bills.
“I don’t see any way to recover without thinking outside the box,” Stencel said with a laugh.
The shop features 20 taps and four coolers of beer, various wines and “specialty drinks.” The shop also offers growlers to go.
The shop offers limited indoor seating in compliance with the state’s pandemic mandate and outdoor seating is also available. Stencel said she plans to create more outdoor seating.
The shop also displays art by local artists.
Stencel and her husband, Steve Lesser, who are members of the comedy club’s ensemble, have operated The Idiot Box for over 15 years.
Pizza restaurant opens
Times Square Pizza has opened at 101 Elmsley Meadows Lane in Greensboro.
The restaurant offers a variety of New York-style gourmet pizzas, including Margherita ($14 for 14-inch, $18 for 18-inch, $27 for 25-inch), Grilled Chicken Balsamic ($17-$31), Meat Lovers ($17-$33) and White ($14-$25).
Or build your own cheese pizza ($11 for 14-inch, $14 for 16-inch Sicilian style for 18-inch, $20 for 20-inch) with an extra charge for toppings.
Other Italian-inspired items include Traditional Stromboli ($9 medium, $17 large), spaghetti with meatballs ($12), Chicken Penne Alfredo ($12), baked ziti ($11) and lasagna ($10).
Hot and cold subs are offered, including Chicken Philly ($9), Empire Cheesesteak ($9.50) and Italian ($9). Make it combo with fries and drink for $2.50 more.
Salads include Chicken Caesar ($9), Antipasto with a variety of toppings ($10) and Chef ($9).
Some specials include an 18-inch one-topping pizza and 10 wings for $23.99 or two 14-inch one-topping pizzas for $19.99.
For a sweet finish to the meal, try a slice of New York Cheesecake ($4), Tiramisu ($4.50) or Canoli ($3).
Times Square offers delivery. Call 336-334-7473 or visit tsqpizza.com.
Open Streets continue into September
South Elm Street from Market Street to Lewis Street will be closed each Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 5 for Open Streets, a pedestrian-friendly mall where retailers and restaurants bring what they have onto the sidewalk and street.
Participating restaurants, through special permitting with the city, will be placing tables outside to extend their limited dining capacity mandated by the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Participating retailers will also be putting their wares onto the sidewalk and some will offer extra shopping incentives such as live music.
Street closure will be 4 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday.
For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Free meal deals
Wendy's is giving away 44,444 chances for a free 4 for $4 Meal Deal via Postmates delivery.
The meal includes 4-piece chicken nuggets, Junior Fry and drink.
It is available free for a minimum purchase of $10 through Postmates. The promotional code SPICY444 is required when ordering.
The promotion is to highlight the introduction of Wendy's Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
