Chow Downtown, formerly Downtown Restaurant Week, will be Sept. 14-18 to promote downtown Greensboro restaurants.
Over 25 restaurants, brew pubs and coffee shops will participate in the event presented by Downtown Greensboro Inc.
“Restaurant week has always been a time for our downtown restaurants to offer great specials, and I expect the re-imagined 2020 version to be no different,” Stacy Calfo, DGI’s director of marketing, said in a release about the event.
With fewer people dining out and seating capacity cut in half because of concerns of the coronavirus, restaurants continue to struggle to stay in business. For this year's event, some restaurants have adapted to outdoor seating and many will offer budget-friendly takeout specials for couples and families.
For a list of restaurants and the specials they will be offering, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org or follow updates on the Chow Downtown event page on Facebook.
Drive-through
coffee chain coming
Clutch Coffee Bar, a small chain based in Mooresville, is bringing its drive-through coffee concept to Greensboro.
Brand owners Darren Spicer, John Anderson and Jake Vandermeer plan to open a location at 1405 Sunset Drive just off Battleground Ave.
Clutch uses fair-trade organic coffee and offers espresso and other drinks.
In addition to its two Mooresville locations, Clutch just opened a drive-through in Winston-Salem with another planned for Clemmons.
Chick-fil-A
site closes
One of the busiest Chick-fil-A locations in Greensboro has temporarily closed.
Chick-fil-A at 611 Pembroke Road at Friendly Center announced on its Facebook page it will be closed for two months for renovation.
The restaurant said the renovation will be a near complete teardown but the dining room will be saved with a few changes.
The makeover follows other remodels at Chick-fil-A locations across the country.
The Pembroke Road restaurant said it will reopen in November.
Uncertainty for
food truck festival
COVID-19 squelched the Greensboro Food Truck Festival last spring. Will it be held this fall?
That’s a “Big, fat, maybe,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
The event is targeted to be Oct. 11 in downtown Greensboro.
For updates, follow the Greensboro Food Truck Festival event page on Facebook or visit www.greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com where you can find a page to buy gift cards from trucks struggling with lack of gigs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brunch offered again
Brunch returns to The Historic Magnolia House at 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro.
The September menu includes a vegetable, burger or chicken wing option.
The Magnolia House is a former African American hotel that was listed in the Green Book, a guide of accommodations and services for Black people during segregation. It is one of only four Green Book sites in North Carolina still in operation. It is now operated as an event venue.
Call 336-617-3382 or email info@magnoliahousegso.org for information.
Virtual dinner
party fundraiser
A virtual dinner party to benefit The Barnabas Network in Greensboro will be Sept. 23.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will provide the packaged to-go meal for two that includes lasagna, salad, bread, dessert and bottle of wine.
Cost is $75. Deadline to order a meal is Sept. 14; order at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org.
Tune in for a Barnabas Network Zoom at 7 p.m.
The Barnabas Network is a nonprofit that helps furnish homes of those transitioning from abusive relationships, homelessness and other challenges that have left people and families without a home.
Chain promotions
- Feed a family of five with Carrabba's Italian Grill's fully prepared Family Bundles that include an entree, salad and bread starting at $34.99. Options include lasagna, spaghetti, chicken Parmesan and salmon saporito.
- Outback Steakhouse has introduced the Steak 'N Mate Combos featuring pairings that include sirloin and shrimp, sirloin and ribs, sirloin and grilled chicken, ribeye and shrimp, and filet mignon and lobster. Other new menu additions include braised beef Bonzer-Wich, prime rib sandwich, Bloomin' fried chicken, pork and pineapple medallions, Toowoomba salmon, butter cake, and chocolate fondue flight.
- Berry oat protein smoothie and chicken Parma flatbread are two new items Tropical Smoothie Cafe is offering for the fall.
- Wendy's has brought back the pretzel bun with its new Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.