My Sweet Little Bake Shop has opened at 3610 N. Elm St., Suite C in Greensboro.
It opened next to Burn Bootcamp in a shopping center anchored by The Salvation Army Select store.
The shop specializes in scratch-made cupcakes and custom cakes.
“It’s always been a dream to have a bakery,” said Deedee Williams, owner of the shop.
Williams said she has been baking her whole life, especially with her mother for holidays and potluck dinners. She always wanted to open a bakery, but a career in mortgage banking kept her from pursuing the idea. After 20 years in the corporate world, she finally banked on her dream of opening her own bake shop.
“It’s a creative outlet. It lets me get my art on,” Williams said.
Williams offers grab-and-go cupcakes in two sizes. Sweet Baby Cakes are small yellow or chocolate cupcakes with frosting flavors that change each week. Flavors such as vanilla, chocolate fudge, blueberry and orange Creamsicle are some options. They are sold by the dozen for $17.99.
The Mighty Sweet Cake is a jumbo cupcake in six flavors that change weekly. In addition to mainstays such as chocolate, vanilla and banana pudding, customers might find flavors including strawberry shortcake, apple pie or s’mores. Mighty Sweet Cakes are $3.99 each, $22.99 for a half dozen, $39.99 for a dozen.
For a sweet gift, pick up a Sweetgram with a Mighty Sweet Cake in a custom gift box with a card.
The bakery also offers sugar-free options.
The Sweet and Ready line features 6- and 8-inch cakes pre-made to go. They come in various flavors and styles.
Bakery hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Call 336-285-5093 or visit the shop's website at www.mylittlebakeshop.com.
Cajun seafood restaurant opens
Cajun Seafood and Grill has opened at 2906 Randleman Road in Greensboro.
The restaurant specializes in fish and shellfish.
Seafood buckets feature crawfish, shrimp, snow crab, mussels, sausage, corn and red potatoes. Prices range from $24.99 for a single serving to $96.99 for a bucket to feed four.
Other seafood items include combinations such as whiting and shrimp ($9.50), snapper and shrimp ($11.50), and chicken wings and catfish ($9.50).
Or make your own seafood half-pound combination with choices of shrimp, snow crab, crawfish, clams, mussels and sausage.
The restaurant also offers a selection of po'boy sampler plates with soft shell crab, frog legs and alligator.
Bone-in or boneless wings are available. Prices range from $4.45 for six to $32.95 for 50.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Phone is 336-897-2033 or 336-887-0043.
Sandwich shop closes
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches at 1589 Skeet Club Road at Oak Hollow Square shopping center in High Point has closed.
According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the shop is permanently closed. The shop also is no longer listed on the company's website.
A call to the shop resulted in a message that the mailbox is full.
The shop opened in 2014.
The shop was the remaining Which Wich in the Triad with shops in Greensboro and Winston-Salem having previously closed.
Lindley Park eateries reopen
Two popular eateries in Greensboro's Lindley Park neighborhood have reopened to outdoor dining and take-out.
They are Sticks and Stones Clay Oven Pizza at 2200 Walker Ave. and Fishbones at 2119 Walker Ave.
The two eateries on opposite corners of the intersection of Walker and Elam avenues have been temporarily closed since March 17 when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants to close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Grabbagreen temporarily closed
Grabbagreen at 431 Pisgah Church Road at North Elm Village in Greensboro is temporarily closed.
A customer service representative with Kahala Foods, which owns the concept, could not say when the store would reopen.
Grabbagreen offers health-conscious quick-service salads, wraps, bowls and fresh-pressed juices.
The Greensboro franchise opened in 2016 by Trindel Investments which sold the franchise in 2018. Grabbagreen locations in Charlotte and Raleigh are also temporarily closed.
Crepes to go
Reto's Kitchen at 600 S. Elam Ave. in Greensboro is again holding a pop-up crepe station from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5.
Sweet and savory made-to-order crepes will be served to go outside the kitchen.
Credit or debit cards are preferred.
For information, visit Reto's Kitchen on Facebook.
Family meals to cook at home
The Fresh Market is offering cook-at-home Ultimate Dinner Meals featuring prime steaks and sides.
The meal, which serves six, is $149.
Each meal includes two New York Strips, two rib-eyes, two Chateaubriand-cut filet mignon, asparagus, twice baked potatoes, caprese platter and fruit tart.
The meal can be ordered at www.thefreshmarket.com for next-day pickup or at shop.thefreshmarket.com for curbside pickup in two hours.
Chain promotions
- Bonefish Grill has some new pairings that include mahimahi and shrimp, Georges Bank sea scallops and shrimp, steak and crab cake, steak and lobster tail, and steak and lobster crab cake. Saucy Shrimp, blackened salmon pasta and Fontina Pork Chop are popular items that have been brought back.
- Dunkin' now has vegan-friendly dairy alternative Planet Oat Oatmilk.
- Pizza Hut is offering a family meal deal featuring two medium-sized one-topping pizzas in the same box. It is available for $12.99 at some locations.
