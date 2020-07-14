Crab du Jour Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar is coming to 1315-A Bridford Parkway in Greensboro.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is opening in the space formerly Old Europe Restaurant which closed three years ago.

Crab du Jour offers Cajun-seasoned boiled shellfish, wings, po’boys, chicken tenders, Cajun-style sides and a low country-style seafood boil.

An opening date is not known.

Pig out for a T-shirt

If you like pork, the North Carolina Pork Council is declaring this the Summer of ‘Cue — as in barbecue.

In a release, the advocacy organization for the state’s pork producers announced it has launched a social media challenge to encourage pork lovers to patronize barbecue restaurants and get a free T-shirt for doing so.

“We are all aware and deeply affected by the impacts to so many restaurants across the state because of the ongoing pandemic,” Jim Lynch, a Wayne County farmer and president of the N.C. Pork Council, said in the release.

“Pork — and barbecue in particular — is so important to our state’s identity and heritage and we want to do all we can to encourage support for our restaurants.”

All you need to do to get a T-shirt is share your pork dishes from restaurants on social media.

With more than 450 barbecue restaurants across the state, finding one shouldn’t be a problem.

Here’s how it works.

Take a picture of your pork entree, tag the restaurant, tag @NCPork on Facebook or Instagram, and use the #SummerofCue hashtag to register an entry. After visiting five different restaurants, participants are asked to visit ncpork.org/summerofcue and fill out a claim form. T-shirts will be mailed in September.

Cupcake with your order?

Get a baklava cupcake with each order placed at Acropolis Restaurant at 416 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

According to a Facebook post, Mary Ann Contogiannis, a member of the Contogiannis family which has operated the restaurant since 1967, has been baking the cupcakes since the pandemic started.

The restaurant’s phone is 336-273-3306.

Curated tomatoes

The Fresh Market is known for its curated merchandise and summertime is no exception with curated tomatoes.

The gourmet grocery chain is offering a wide variety of heirloom tomatoes picked ripe from the vine. These tomatoes, with a short shelf life, are typically only found at farm markets.

Heirloom varieties like Brandywine, Cherokee Purple and Persimmon are available for a limited time. They are $3.99 a pound this week.

Chain promotions

  • Applebee’s Grill and Bar has brought back the Irresist-A-Bowls for around $7.99 for a limited time.
  • Barberitos is offering vegan menu options that include tofu and fresh vegetable toppings. The chain has also brought back mango salsa.
  • DQ is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with $1 off any dipped cone (excluding child cones) on July 19.
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is offering two burgers paired with a litre of Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon for $125 or a bottle of Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif for $85.
  • Noodles & Company rewards members can get a free small bowl of gourmet mac and cheese on their next visit with the purchase of any regular entrée. The promotion is good through July 17.
  • Papa John’s has introduced the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, with extra cheese and pepperoni, to honor board member and restaurant owner Shaquille O’Neal. For every pizza sold through Aug. 23, $1 will be donated to the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community.

