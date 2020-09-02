Two Triad breweries took home Best of Show awards at the recent North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild’s ninth annual N.C. Brewers' Cup Competition.
Brown Truck Brewery in High Point won an American lager award for its No. 10 American Light Lager and Foothills Brewing in Winston-Salem took a wood-aged beer medal for its Dead & Berried Blackberry Imperial Stout.
Both Brown Truck and Foothills were among other Triad breweries to take home awards at the competition, including Little Brother Brewing and Pig Pounder Brewery in Greensboro and Four Saints Brewing Company in Asheboro.
Here is a breakdown of the winning Triad breweries:
- Session IPA medal for Foothills Brewing’s HopJob Session IPA
- Session IPA medal for Little Brother’s Casual Sesh
- American lager medal for Brown Truck Brewery’s No.10 American Light Lager
- European wheat beer medal for Little Brother’s Civil Rest
- European wheat beer medal for Four Saints’s Hedrick's
- Porter and British brown medal for Pig Pounder’s Boar Brown
- Stout medal for Foothills Brewing’s Barrel Aged Sexual Chocolate Imperial Stout
- American amber and brown ale medal for Four Saints’ Potter's Clay
- Specialty fruit and fruit and spice medal for Pig Pounder’s Habanero Lime Wheat Pig
- Smoked beer medal for Pig Pounder’s Paloma Pig
- Smoked Beer medal for Little Brother’s The Big Slow
- N.C. Home-Grown Beer medal for Little Brother’s Quest for the Mole Grail
For a complete list of winners from across the state, visit www.ncbeer.org.
Mexican eatery reopens
Rio Grande Mexican Kitchen on New Garden Road in Greensboro has moved to its new address at 1635 New Garden Road, the space formerly Ham's at Garden Creek Center.
It moved from nearby Jefferson Village shopping center.
The new location features the ambiance of a vintage Mexican tavern highlighted by a mural by Mexican-born designer and muralist Karla Villareal. The mural of a sun is inspired by traditional Mexican art.
Rio Grande features an extensive Mexican and Tex-Mex-inspired menu of beef, pork, chicken and seafood.
The restaurant is open daily. Phone is 336-856-7467. Website is riograndekitchen.com.
The New Garden Road location is a sister restaurant to 6909 Downwind Road in Greensboro.
Tickets on sale for seafood boil
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will hold a sea-to-table low country-style seafood boil Sept. 26.
The event, called Coast to Curb To-Go Seafood Celebration, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
The to-go meal features seasoned and steamed peel-and-eat North Carolina shrimp, potatoes, corn on the cob, smoked sausage and slaw. There will also be fresh hush puppies and cocktail sauce.
Tickets for a meal to serve two people is $50. Tickets must be purchased in advance and a pick-up time must be scheduled.
Visit Coast2Curb event on ticketmegreensboro.com to place an order or purchase an advance ticket 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the market.
KFC suspends slogan
Kentucky Fried Chicken has suspended its "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan amid the pandemic.
After 64 years of using the slogan, the company announced last week it deemed it "the most inappropriate slogan for 2020."
“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the company’s global chief marketing officer, said in a release.
The company said it will bring the slogan back, "Just when the time is right."
Spicy chicken debut
McDonald's is giving a spicy spin to its classic Chicken McNuggets.
The company announced on its website it will debut Spicy Chicken McNuggets along with Mighty Hot Sauce.
Both will be available starting Sept. 16 for a limited time at participating restaurants.
The McNuggets' tempura coating is made with cayenne and chili peppers. The hot sauce features a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.
To cool things down, McDonald's is introducing a Chips Ahoy! McFlurry made with Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces. It is available in snack and regular sizes for a limited time starting Sept. 16 at participating restaurants.
Chain promotions
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had added chicken pot pie to the everyday menu along with carrot cake, peach tea and pumpkin pie latte. There is also a new children's menu that includes mini confetti pancakes, Lil Barrel Cheeseburgers, Dirt Cup Desert, and Milk n' Cookies Straw.
- Chicken taco pizza and cheeseburger pizza are the newest specialty pizza options at Domino's.
- Pumpkin is back at Caribou Coffee where you can get hot or iced pumpkin-flavored drinks such as Nitro Pumpkin coffee or pumpkin latte, along with a slice of pumpkin bread.
- Pizza and bread sticks come together with the introduction of Little Caesars’ Slices-N-Stix which features four slices of pepperoni pizza and eight bread sticks baked into one pie with a side of Crazy Sauce. It retails for around $6.
- Papa John's new cheesy Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia, made from the company's signature pizza dough, is available for around $6 through Oct. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.