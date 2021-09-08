Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. opens in Golden Gate Shopping Center

Shrimply Delicious has a small dining room that seats 35, but Polk said that the majority of his business is takeout. All of the seafood is breaded, fried and cooked to order.

The menu offers a selection of baskets, sandwiches and po’boys. It has four kinds of fish — tilapia, flounder, whiting and catfish — plus shrimp, oysters, scallops and crabmeat.

Baskets come in regular and large. There also is a third size — small — for shrimp only. Regular baskets include one side and a drink; prices start at $8.55 for whiting and go up to $16.95 for oysters. Large baskets include two sides and a drink and range from $12.55 to $19.50. There are combination baskets that mix shrimp and any one kind of fish, in addition to baskets with just shrimp, scallops, oysters or one type of fish.

Sandwiches ($6.55 to $9.55) are available for any type of fish. Po’boys ($9.75 to $14.99) offer a choice of shrimp, oysters, shrimp and catfish, or shrimp and crabmeat. Polk said he uses only real crabmeat, and the 8-inch po’boy buns — which can hold 14 shrimp — are baked fresh specially for him. Polk serves po’boys with a homemade remolade sauce he developed himself.

“It has just a touch of honey in it, which really sets it off,” he said.