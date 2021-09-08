Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. opens in Golden Gate Shopping Center

Veteran employees of Outback Steakhouse have opened a new seafood concept at 2204 Golden Gate Drive in Golden Gate Shopping Center. Scott and Dianne Polk opened Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. on July 12.
The restaurant is in the former Green Bean Coffee and Starbucks Coffee space on one end of the center, accessed most directly from East Cornwallis Drive.
Shrimply Delicious is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in fried seafood.
“After a highly successful career with Outback, I felt there was a little hole there — I should be running my own business. It’s something I had thought about for years,” Scott Polk said.
Instead of sticking with the steakhouse business that he knew so well, Polk researched the market, looking for types of restaurants that were underrepresented.
“I started surveying the landscape, and there is a real untapped market for seafood,” he said.
Though there are plenty of sit-down, full-service seafood restaurants, he said, there aren’t many fast-casual places that offer fresh seafood cooked to order.
Shrimply Delicious has a small dining room that seats 35, but Polk said that the majority of his business is takeout. All of the seafood is breaded, fried and cooked to order.
The menu offers a selection of baskets, sandwiches and po’boys. It has four kinds of fish — tilapia, flounder, whiting and catfish — plus shrimp, oysters, scallops and crabmeat.
Baskets come in regular and large. There also is a third size — small — for shrimp only. Regular baskets include one side and a drink; prices start at $8.55 for whiting and go up to $16.95 for oysters. Large baskets include two sides and a drink and range from $12.55 to $19.50. There are combination baskets that mix shrimp and any one kind of fish, in addition to baskets with just shrimp, scallops, oysters or one type of fish.
Sandwiches ($6.55 to $9.55) are available for any type of fish. Po’boys ($9.75 to $14.99) offer a choice of shrimp, oysters, shrimp and catfish, or shrimp and crabmeat. Polk said he uses only real crabmeat, and the 8-inch po’boy buns — which can hold 14 shrimp — are baked fresh specially for him. Polk serves po’boys with a homemade remolade sauce he developed himself.
“It has just a touch of honey in it, which really sets it off,” he said.
Sides include fries, slaw, hush puppies, fried okra and collards; they are each $2.50 for an individual portion or $6 for a family-size portion.
Shrimply Delicious also offers fried fish by the pound ($8.50 to $11.50/pound) and jumbo shrimp ($10 for 10).
The restaurant does not have a drive-thru, but customers can order online for pickup or delivery.
Polk said he spent the past year or so developing the entire concept from the logo to the menu to the décor. “I did just about everything except the painting,” he said.
He said the whole focus of Shrimply Delicious, including the kitchen design and limited menu, is on freshly cooked food, served fast. That’s why he sells only fried fish, not steamed, broiled or grilled.
“Other restaurants have more complex menus, but that slows down the process,” he said. “Everything here is tooled down for efficiency, so we can get your food to you hot and really fast, in five to eight minutes.”
