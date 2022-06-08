Smith Street Diner restaurateurs to open new concept this month

Longtime Greensboro restaurateurs Beth and Jerry Kizhnerman are set to open a new restaurant later this month.

Gate City Provisions, Eatery and Market will be at 1901 Spring Garden St.

Beth Kizhnerman and her former husband, Jerry Kizhnerman, previously ran Bistro Sofia and Smith Street Diner — the latter of which closed in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gate City Provisions will offer an eclectic mix of old world and modern sandwiches, salads and soups — including Smith Street’s popular gumbo.

Gate City will have indoor and outdoor seating. It also will sell ready-to-eat meals to take home.

Since moving to the Triad in the 1980s, Beth Kizhnerman has worked at restaurants such as Liberty Oak and Southern Lights in Greensboro, Manor House at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons and South by Southwest in Winston-Salem. She opened Bistro Sofia with Jerry Kizhnerman in 1999.

Jerry Kizhnerman opened Smith Street Diner in 2006, and Beth took over ownership and operations in 2010 after closing Bistro Sofia.

— Michael Hastings, Winston-Salem Journal

