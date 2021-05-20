Summer outdoor concert series will feature live music in and around Greensboro

Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks.

May 22: Collapsis

May 30: Jon Shain & FJ Ventre

June 5: Butter

June 12: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band

Call 336-584-4060 or visit Grove Winery & Vineyards on Facebook or grovewinery.com.

Friday Flavors Concert Series

Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N. in Stokesdale, will host its annual Friday Flavors Concert Series this summer.

The concerts start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required.

Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets.

June 4: Radio Revolver (rock), food by Kyle’s Concessions (burgers and more)

June 11: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk), food by PinKor’s Delights (Asian Thai cuisine)

June 18: 60 Watt Combo (rock, blues), food by The Factory and Company (pulled pork, chicken)