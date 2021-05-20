 Skip to main content
Summer outdoor concert series will feature live music in and around Greensboro
Trial by Fire

Trial by Fire, a Journey cover band, will perform as part of Music @ Market Square concert series in Reidsville.

 Woody Marshall, News & Record

Food Truck Friday Grooves

Food Truck Friday Grooves are back at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For music:

May 21: Andrew Kasab

May 28: Debbie the Artist

For food trucks:

May 21: Havana Flavor

May 28: Homeslice Pizza and R&J Food Truck

June 4: Nando’s Kitchen, Yazzy’s Italian Ice

June 11: Grammy’s Smoke’n Grill, To the Moon & Back Frozen Treats

June 18: Grammy’s Smoke’n Grill, Ghassan’s Mobile Mediterranean Eats, Kona Ice

June 25: Ghassan’s Mobile Mediterranean Eats, Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, Sunset Slush Italian Ice

July 2: Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Stayfresh Italian Ice

July 9: Havana Flavor, Chirba Chirba Dumpling, To The Moon & Back Frozen Treats

July 16: Homeslice Pizza, Nando’s Kitchen, Kona Ice

July 23: Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, To The Moon & Back Frozen Treats

July 30: Baton Rouge Cuisine, Havana Flavor, Yazzy’s Italian Ice

July 6: Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Ghassan’s Mobile Mediterranean Eats, Kona Ice

Aug. 13: Jamaican Coast Catering, Nando’s Kitchen, Stayfresh Italian Ice

Aug. 20: Jamaican Coast Catering, Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Yazzy’s Italian Ice

Aug. 27: Havana Flavor, Duck Donuts

Sept. 3: Chirba Chirba Dumpling, Jamaican Coast Catering, Kona Ice

Sept. 10: Baton Rouge Cuisine, Nando’s Kitchen, To The Moon & Back Frozen Treats

Sept. 17: Havana Flavor, Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Stayfresh Italian Ice

Sept. 24: Ghassan’s Mobile Mediterranean Eats, Smokiin Mac, To The Moon & Back Frozen Treats

Oct. 1: Chirba Chirba Dumpling, Jamaican Coast Catering, Sunset Slush Italian Ice

Oct. 8: R&J Food Truck, Kono Pizza, Duck Donuts

Oct. 15: Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Jamaican Coast Catering, Stayfresh Italian Ice

Oct. 22: Havana Flavor, Smokiin Mac, Yazzy’s Italian Ice

Oct. 29: Baton Rouge Cuisine, Nando’s Kitchen, Sunset Slush Italian Ice

Other food trucks may be added.

Visit greensborodowntownparks.org.

City Sunsets

City Sunsets Concert Series will be at 7 p.m. at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Bring blankets or chairs.

Performers will be:

June 5: Quilla

June 12: Rob Massengale Trio

June 19: Viva La Muerte

June 26: Uncle John’s Bone — Chris Hedrick & Friends

July 3: SunQueen Kelcey & The Soular Flares

July 10: Admiral Radio

July 17: TBD

July 24: Gregory Amos

July 31: The Grand Ole Uproar

Aug. 7: The Pinkerton Raid

Aug. 14: Soultriii

Visit greensborodowntownparks.org.

Grove Wine & Song

Grove Winery & Vineyards will host its annual Wine & Song outdoor concert series at 6 p.m. at 7360 Brooks Bridge Road in Gibsonville on the Grove Lake Stage.

Admission is $10 or $15 at the gate or online at grovewinery.com/wine_song.html. Children younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free.

Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks.

May 22: Collapsis

May 30: Jon Shain & FJ Ventre

June 5: Butter

June 12: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band

Call 336-584-4060 or visit Grove Winery & Vineyards on Facebook or grovewinery.com.

Friday Flavors Concert Series

Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N. in Stokesdale, will host its annual Friday Flavors Concert Series this summer.

The concerts start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required.

Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets.

June 4: Radio Revolver (rock), food by Kyle’s Concessions (burgers and more)

June 11: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk), food by PinKor’s Delights (Asian Thai cuisine)

June 18: 60 Watt Combo (rock, blues), food by The Factory and Company (pulled pork, chicken)

June 25: Tyler Millard Band (rock, country), food by Big Cheese (burgers and more)

July 2: Brooke McBride Band (country), food by Marty’s BBQ (BBQ, subs, sandwiches and sides)

July 9: Radio Revolver (rock), food by Kyle’s Concessions (burgers and more)

July 16: 12M Case Band (rock), food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetable options)

July 23: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul and funk), food by Zeko’s-2-Go (pitas, Phillysteaks, chicken, vegetable options)

July 30: Second Glance Band (rock, country, blues), food by Taste of Soul Catering (soul food)

Aug. 6: Zoe and Cloyd (Americana), food by West Coast Wanderer (meat and/or veggie on grilled Naan bread and more)

Aug. 13: Radio Revolver (rock), food by PinKor’s Delights (Asian Thai cuisine)

Aug. 20: Back Porch Orchestra (country rock), food by My Girls Catering (wings, tenders, sides, salad)

Aug. 27: 12M Case Band (rock), food by El Taco Vaquero (Mexican and more)

Sept. 3: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk), food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetables)

Sept. 10: City Dirt Trio (acoustic rock, Americana), food by Marty’s BBQ

Sept. 17: Brooke McBride Band (country), food by Rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, sandwiches, burgers, vegetable options)

Sept. 24: 12M Case Band (rock), food by Big Cheese (burgers and more)

Call 336-644-9908 or visit stonefieldcellars.com.

Music in the Park

Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park will be at 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge.

Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted and go to the band.

May 8: The Grassifieds

June 12: Never Too Late

July 10: Barefoot Modern and The Tyler Millard Band

Aug. 14: Twin City Ramblers

Sept. 11: Nathan Ward

Oct. 9: The Robertson Boys

Visit oakridgenc.com.

Music-in-the-Park

Music-in-the-Park will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road in Summerfield.

Performers will be:

June 19: Special Occasion Band

July 17: Big Time

Aug. 18: Eric and the Chill Tones

Visit summerfieldnc.gov.

Musical Chairs Concert Series

The Musical Chairs Concert Series will be at five locations around Alamance County or for streaming at alamancearts.org/events.

7 p.m. May 28 at 112 N. Williamson Ave., Elon: Love and Valor

7 p.m. June 25 at 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham: Carri and the Good Watts

7 p.m. July 30 at 622 Corregidor Road, Graham: Mason Lovette Band

7 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1388 S. Main St., Burlington: Sweet T and the Biscuits

Visit alamancearts.org. Groovin’ on the Green

Groovin’ on the Green is at the Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets in Gibsonville. Concerts are from 7-9 p.m.

Bring blankets and chairs.

Admission is free. Food and drinks are sold within walking (and listening) distance.

June 5: The Alamance Jazz Band

July 3: The Magnificents

Aug. 7: The Retro Band

Call 336-449-7241 or visit gibsonville.net/depotstageconcerts.

Music @ Market Square

Music @ Market Square will be from June to September at Market Square, 303 S. Scales St. in Reidsville. Concerts are from 7-9 p.m.

Beer Garden will be open. Kids’ activities will include sidewalk chalk, hula hoops, giant tic-tac-toe and more.

Bring a blanket or chair. Admission is free.

June 26: Trial By Fire (Journey tribute band)

July 24: TBD

Aug. 28: TBD

Sept. 25: Radio Revolver (classic rock, pop)

Call 336-349-1111 or visit ci.reidsville.nc.us.

Cruz In & Music @ Freedom Park

The cruise-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the music at 6:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Amphitheatre at Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road in Eden.

The event is free. Bring lawn chairs.

July 28: The Impacts

For more information, call 336-627-4711 or visit edennc.us.

MUSEP

Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park will start July 11, but the concert schedule and whether it will be virtual or live will be announced at a later date. Visit creativegreensboro.org to learn more.

All dates subject to change. Check with the venue for any COVID-19 restrictions or social distancing protocols.

