Summer outdoor concert series will feature live music in and around Greensboro

Food Truck Friday Grooves
Food Truck Friday Grooves are back at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For music:
May 21: Andrew Kasab
May 28: Debbie the Artist
For food trucks:
May 21: Havana Flavor
May 28: Homeslice Pizza and R&J Food Truck
June 4: Nando’s Kitchen, Yazzy’s Italian Ice
June 11: Grammy’s Smoke’n Grill, To the Moon & Back Frozen Treats
June 18: Grammy’s Smoke’n Grill, Ghassan’s Mobile Mediterranean Eats, Kona Ice
June 25: Ghassan’s Mobile Mediterranean Eats, Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, Sunset Slush Italian Ice
July 2: Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Stayfresh Italian Ice
July 9: Havana Flavor, Chirba Chirba Dumpling, To The Moon & Back Frozen Treats
July 16: Homeslice Pizza, Nando’s Kitchen, Kona Ice
July 23: Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, To The Moon & Back Frozen Treats
July 30: Baton Rouge Cuisine, Havana Flavor, Yazzy’s Italian Ice
July 6: Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Ghassan’s Mobile Mediterranean Eats, Kona Ice
Aug. 13: Jamaican Coast Catering, Nando’s Kitchen, Stayfresh Italian Ice
Aug. 20: Jamaican Coast Catering, Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Yazzy’s Italian Ice
Aug. 27: Havana Flavor, Duck Donuts
Sept. 3: Chirba Chirba Dumpling, Jamaican Coast Catering, Kona Ice
Sept. 10: Baton Rouge Cuisine, Nando’s Kitchen, To The Moon & Back Frozen Treats
Sept. 17: Havana Flavor, Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Stayfresh Italian Ice
Sept. 24: Ghassan’s Mobile Mediterranean Eats, Smokiin Mac, To The Moon & Back Frozen Treats
Oct. 1: Chirba Chirba Dumpling, Jamaican Coast Catering, Sunset Slush Italian Ice
Oct. 8: R&J Food Truck, Kono Pizza, Duck Donuts
Oct. 15: Slick’s Bar-B-Q, Jamaican Coast Catering, Stayfresh Italian Ice
Oct. 22: Havana Flavor, Smokiin Mac, Yazzy’s Italian Ice
Oct. 29: Baton Rouge Cuisine, Nando’s Kitchen, Sunset Slush Italian Ice
Other food trucks may be added.
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org.
City Sunsets
City Sunsets Concert Series will be at 7 p.m. at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Bring blankets or chairs.
Performers will be:
June 5: Quilla
June 12: Rob Massengale Trio
June 19: Viva La Muerte
June 26: Uncle John’s Bone — Chris Hedrick & Friends
July 3: SunQueen Kelcey & The Soular Flares
July 10: Admiral Radio
July 17: TBD
July 24: Gregory Amos
July 31: The Grand Ole Uproar
Aug. 7: The Pinkerton Raid
Aug. 14: Soultriii
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org.
Grove Wine & Song
Grove Winery & Vineyards will host its annual Wine & Song outdoor concert series at 6 p.m. at 7360 Brooks Bridge Road in Gibsonville on the Grove Lake Stage.
Admission is $10 or $15 at the gate or online at grovewinery.com/wine_song.html. Children younger than 10 and dogs on leashes are free.
Bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale. No outside food or drinks.
May 22: Collapsis
May 30: Jon Shain & FJ Ventre
June 5: Butter
June 12: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band
Call 336-584-4060 or visit Grove Winery & Vineyards on Facebook or grovewinery.com.
Friday Flavors Concert Series
Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N. in Stokesdale, will host its annual Friday Flavors Concert Series this summer.
The concerts start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required.
Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets.
June 4: Radio Revolver (rock), food by Kyle’s Concessions (burgers and more)
June 11: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk), food by PinKor’s Delights (Asian Thai cuisine)
June 18: 60 Watt Combo (rock, blues), food by The Factory and Company (pulled pork, chicken)
June 25: Tyler Millard Band (rock, country), food by Big Cheese (burgers and more)
July 2: Brooke McBride Band (country), food by Marty’s BBQ (BBQ, subs, sandwiches and sides)
July 9: Radio Revolver (rock), food by Kyle’s Concessions (burgers and more)
July 16: 12M Case Band (rock), food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetable options)
July 23: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul and funk), food by Zeko’s-2-Go (pitas, Phillysteaks, chicken, vegetable options)
July 30: Second Glance Band (rock, country, blues), food by Taste of Soul Catering (soul food)
Aug. 6: Zoe and Cloyd (Americana), food by West Coast Wanderer (meat and/or veggie on grilled Naan bread and more)
Aug. 13: Radio Revolver (rock), food by PinKor’s Delights (Asian Thai cuisine)
Aug. 20: Back Porch Orchestra (country rock), food by My Girls Catering (wings, tenders, sides, salad)
Aug. 27: 12M Case Band (rock), food by El Taco Vaquero (Mexican and more)
Sept. 3: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk), food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetables)
Sept. 10: City Dirt Trio (acoustic rock, Americana), food by Marty’s BBQ
Sept. 17: Brooke McBride Band (country), food by Rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, sandwiches, burgers, vegetable options)
Sept. 24: 12M Case Band (rock), food by Big Cheese (burgers and more)
Call 336-644-9908 or visit stonefieldcellars.com.
Music in the Park
Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park will be at 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge.
Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted and go to the band.
May 8: The Grassifieds
June 12: Never Too Late
July 10: Barefoot Modern and The Tyler Millard Band
Aug. 14: Twin City Ramblers
Sept. 11: Nathan Ward
Oct. 9: The Robertson Boys
Visit oakridgenc.com.
Music-in-the-Park
Music-in-the-Park will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road in Summerfield.
Performers will be:
June 19: Special Occasion Band
July 17: Big Time
Aug. 18: Eric and the Chill Tones
Visit summerfieldnc.gov.
Musical Chairs Concert Series
The Musical Chairs Concert Series will be at five locations around Alamance County or for streaming at alamancearts.org/events.
7 p.m. May 28 at 112 N. Williamson Ave., Elon: Love and Valor
7 p.m. June 25 at 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham: Carri and the Good Watts
7 p.m. July 30 at 622 Corregidor Road, Graham: Mason Lovette Band
7 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1388 S. Main St., Burlington: Sweet T and the Biscuits
Visit alamancearts.org. Groovin’ on the Green
Groovin’ on the Green is at the Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets in Gibsonville. Concerts are from 7-9 p.m.
Bring blankets and chairs.
Admission is free. Food and drinks are sold within walking (and listening) distance.
June 5: The Alamance Jazz Band
July 3: The Magnificents
Aug. 7: The Retro Band
Call 336-449-7241 or visit gibsonville.net/depotstageconcerts.
Music @ Market Square
Music @ Market Square will be from June to September at Market Square, 303 S. Scales St. in Reidsville. Concerts are from 7-9 p.m.
Beer Garden will be open. Kids’ activities will include sidewalk chalk, hula hoops, giant tic-tac-toe and more.
Bring a blanket or chair. Admission is free.
June 26: Trial By Fire (Journey tribute band)
July 24: TBD
Aug. 28: TBD
Sept. 25: Radio Revolver (classic rock, pop)
Call 336-349-1111 or visit ci.reidsville.nc.us.
Cruz In & Music @ Freedom Park
The cruise-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the music at 6:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Amphitheatre at Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road in Eden.
The event is free. Bring lawn chairs.
July 28: The Impacts
For more information, call 336-627-4711 or visit edennc.us.
MUSEP
Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park will start July 11, but the concert schedule and whether it will be virtual or live will be announced at a later date. Visit creativegreensboro.org to learn more.
All dates subject to change. Check with the venue for any COVID-19 restrictions or social distancing protocols.