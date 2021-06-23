Sweet Dough Bake Shop opens in High Point

Traci Thompson has lived in Seattle and New York City, where she found and frequented local bakeries. Now, she’s brought her version of some of those treats back to North Carolina.
Sweet Dough Bake Shop, 2758 NC 68 North in High Point, opened on June 12 and serves a variety of baked goods, including cookies, pies and desserts.
Thompson has family in High Point, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she and her husband, Ray, wanted to be closer to them.
Ray said, “I could either do my e-commerce work at home from Seattle or from High Point.” So the couple moved home.
Ray said after working out, he and Traci often visited a High Point juice bar, but one day they went, and the shop was empty. That got the wheels turning about making Traci’s dream a reality.
But Ray said the bakery is Traci’s. “I’m just an employee,” he said, laughing.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Traci said. “I used to bake with my grandmother and my mother.”
“When we lived in New York City, we had our favorite bakeries there, and when we lived in Seattle, it was the same thing,” Traci said. “When we came back here (to High Point), my husband was like, ‘What would your dream job be?’ And I was like, ‘Open a bakery.’ So we taste-tested with framily and friends and perfected all the recipes. And we just decided to go for it.”
The bakery’s specialties include large sticky buns; Blueberry Cloud, which has a shortbread crust, vanilla center and blueberry and lemon compote topping; banana pudding; and Ooey Gooey Cookies, which have a crunchy outer edge and a gooey middle and are served warm with Homeland Creamery ice cream.
“We buy all our dairy from Homeland Creamery,” Traci said.
The bakery also offer a selection of pies, including customer favorites key lime and coconut cream. If you buy a whole pie, you also get the reusable tin it was baked in.
