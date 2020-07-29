HIGH POINT — Taste of the Town, an annual fundraiser for Hospice of the Piedmont, will be held this year — but in a different way.
The event typically features dozens of the city's restaurants, caterers and beverage vendors who converge for a night of sampling.
Instead of being held under one roof for one night, this year's event will be a self-guided tour of High Point and Asheboro eateries from Aug. 18 through 22.
The new format is due to a ban on large crowds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This year's event benefits both Hospice of the Piedmont and Hospice of Randolph. From CJ's Olde Towne Restaurant to the Cozy Cannoli Bakery, at least 10 eateries have signed up to participate. Ticketholders can visit participating vendors at their leisure over the course of five days.
Each ticket purchase includes a donation to Hospice of the Piedmont and $10 food tickets to be used at participating vendors. Vendors will receive reimbursement for each food ticket they collect.
Tickets are $25 for a $15 donation and one food ticket, $50 for a $30 donation and two food tickets and $100 for a $50 donation and five food tickets.
Tickets are available online at www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org under the events tab.
For updates, visit Hospice of the Piedmont on Facebook.
