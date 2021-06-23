Tex & Shirley's to reopen in a new location in Greensboro

Tex and Shirley’s Pancake House expects to be back in business in Greensboro by the end of July — but in a new location.
Owner Bart Ortiz Jr. said that while the restaurant at 1720 Battleground Ave. was closed during the pandemic, he got the opportunity to move to a better location at 1617 Friendly Ave., the former longtime Ham's restaurant.
Tex and Shirley’s has a history in Greensboro going back almost 50 years. Slater “Tex” Moore took over an Uncle John’s Pancake House franchise location in 1970 and two years later bought the franchise and renamed it Tex & Shirley’s. When it came time for Moore to retire in the late 1980s, he sold the restaurant to longtime manager and friend Bartolo “Bart” Ortiz Sr. In 2012, Ortiz’s son, Bart Ortiz Jr., took over the Greensboro restaurant. Ortiz Sr. continues to operate the second location, at 4005 Precision Way, High Point.
For many years, the restaurant was in Friendly Shopping Center. Ortiz closed it in December 2017 to move it to Battleground Avenue in Irving Park Plaza when the lease expired at the old building and it was slated to be torn down. It took a year to reopen. The restaurant was open from December 2018 until last spring when the pandemic hit.
“We’ve been open just one out of the last three years,” Ortiz said. “Can you believe that?”
Ortiz said he initially tried to keep the restaurant open last year.
“When things first happened, we did try takeout for a while. We created some family-style diners for a couple of weeks. It just didn’t have any traction,” Ortiz said. “The breakfast we do really doesn’t travel well. That’s just the reality.”
Even when Ortiz could reopen the dining room, the limitations of his location didn’t make it profitable to open with a 50% capacity restriction.
Ortiz was riding out the pandemic, getting some needed maintenance and repairs done, when he heard about the opening on Friendly Avenue.
The new location offered several advantages over the spot in Irving Park Plaza, Ortiz said.
“First, it’s a freestanding building, instead of being tucked into a strip center,” he said. “And there’s a lot of traffic and visibility on Friendly Avenue.”
The new location will have dedicated parking and is more accessible for people with disabilities.
Tex and Shirley’s also will gain not one but two patios. Both are covered, with fans and heaters — making them available for year-round dining.
The new location was a Ham’s Restaurant’s for many years, and a Mad Hatter after that. “It being a Ham’s for so long,” Ortiz said, “it just feels good to keep that location going.”