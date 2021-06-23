Tex & Shirley's to reopen in a new location in Greensboro

Tex and Shirley’s Pancake House expects to be back in business in Greensboro by the end of July — but in a new location.

Owner Bart Ortiz Jr. said that while the restaurant at 1720 Battleground Ave. was closed during the pandemic, he got the opportunity to move to a better location at 1617 Friendly Ave., the former longtime Ham's restaurant.

Tex and Shirley’s has a history in Greensboro going back almost 50 years. Slater “Tex” Moore took over an Uncle John’s Pancake House franchise location in 1970 and two years later bought the franchise and renamed it Tex & Shirley’s. When it came time for Moore to retire in the late 1980s, he sold the restaurant to longtime manager and friend Bartolo “Bart” Ortiz Sr. In 2012, Ortiz’s son, Bart Ortiz Jr., took over the Greensboro restaurant. Ortiz Sr. continues to operate the second location, at 4005 Precision Way, High Point.

For many years, the restaurant was in Friendly Shopping Center. Ortiz closed it in December 2017 to move it to Battleground Avenue in Irving Park Plaza when the lease expired at the old building and it was slated to be torn down. It took a year to reopen. The restaurant was open from December 2018 until last spring when the pandemic hit.