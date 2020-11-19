These Greensboro restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving dine-in and take-out options

These restaurants will be open for dine-in or take-out options:

Oakcrest Family Restaurant, 2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Dine-in. www.facebook.com/OakcrestRestaurant.

Green Valley Grill, 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Take-out options. Order ahead at www.greenvalleygrill.com/thanksgiving-to-go.

Print Works Bistro, 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Dine-in options. Reservations suggested. www.printworksbistro.com.

Harper's Restaurant, 601 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Thanksgiving Blue Plate Special is $29 per person, $15 for children 12 and younger. Call 336-299-8850 or go to make an online reservation at https://harpersrestaurants.com.

Mimi's Cafe, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Turkey or ham dinner to serves 8 to 10 people, $100-$180 at www.mimiscafe.com.

Ruth Chris Steak House, 800 Green Valley Rd., Greensboro. Doors open at 11 a.m. Three-course feast, available Thanksgiving Day. Adults $41.95, kids $14.95. Take-home feast, serves 4 for $165. www.ruthschris.com.