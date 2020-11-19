These Greensboro restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving dine-in and take-out options

These restaurants will be open for dine-in or take-out options:
Oakcrest Family Restaurant, 2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Dine-in. www.facebook.com/OakcrestRestaurant.
Green Valley Grill, 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Take-out options. Order ahead at www.greenvalleygrill.com/thanksgiving-to-go.
Print Works Bistro, 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Dine-in options. Reservations suggested. www.printworksbistro.com.
Harper's Restaurant, 601 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Thanksgiving Blue Plate Special is $29 per person, $15 for children 12 and younger. Call 336-299-8850 or go to make an online reservation at https://harpersrestaurants.com.
Mimi's Cafe, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Turkey or ham dinner to serves 8 to 10 people, $100-$180 at www.mimiscafe.com.
Ruth Chris Steak House, 800 Green Valley Rd., Greensboro. Doors open at 11 a.m. Three-course feast, available Thanksgiving Day. Adults $41.95, kids $14.95. Take-home feast, serves 4 for $165. www.ruthschris.com.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, 3342 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Doors open at 11 a.m. Three-course menu for adults and children. Wine and cocktail specials. At-home experience, three-course dinner for the family. Serves 12. Pre-order your to-go experience. Large party pre-orders can be picked up 10 a.m. –11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. www.flemingssteakhouse.com.
Cracker Barrel, 4402 Landview Drive, Greensboro, or 3701 Elmsley Court, Greensboro. Dine-in options or take-home options for four to six people or individual heat-and-serve entrees and sides. www.crackerbarrel.com
Denny's, 3703 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, or 975 S. Main St., Kernersville. Dine-in and take-home options. www.dennys.com.
