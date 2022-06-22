 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets on sale for Men Can Cook fundraiser

Men Can Cook

Men Can Cook volunteer chef Brian Smith puts the finishing touches on his dish at the annual fundraising event for the Greensboro Women's Resource Center.

 Greensboro Women's Resource Center, provided

Tickets are now on sale for Men Can Cook ... With a Twist, a fundraising dinner for the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro.

Men Can Cook, the top fundraising event for the center, will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Piedmont Hall in Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The event features 50 amateur chefs serving up their signature dishes.

The twist of this year's event is a curated tasting of wine, beer and spirits from local producers Grove Winery, South End Brewing Co. and Fainting Goat Spirits.

The event also will feature live entertainment and a silent auction.

Men Can Cook began in 2001 and now raises more than $100,000 each year for the Women’s Resource Center.

The nonprofit center serves more than 7,500 women families a year, offering job search and career counseling, legal information and other services.

Tickets to Men Can Cook are $50 a person. Tickets are available online at womenscentergso.org or at the center's office at 628 Summit Ave.

For more information, contact Marti Smith at 336-275-6090 or Marti@womenscentergso.org.

— Michael Hastings, Winston-Salem Journal

