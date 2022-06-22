Tickets on sale for Men Can Cook fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale for Men Can Cook ... With a Twist, a fundraising dinner for the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro.
Men Can Cook, the top fundraising event for the center, will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Piedmont Hall in Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
The event features 50 amateur chefs serving up their signature dishes.
The twist of this year's event is a curated tasting of wine, beer and spirits from local producers Grove Winery, South End Brewing Co. and Fainting Goat Spirits.
The event also will feature live entertainment and a silent auction.
Men Can Cook began in 2001 and now raises more than $100,000 each year for the Women’s Resource Center.
The nonprofit center serves more than 7,500 women families a year, offering job search and career counseling, legal information and other services.
Tickets to Men Can Cook are $50 a person. Tickets are available online at womenscentergso.org or at the center's office at 628 Summit Ave.
For more information, contact Marti Smith at 336-275-6090 or Marti@womenscentergso.org.
— Michael Hastings, Winston-Salem Journal
