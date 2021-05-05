Uncorked: A fiasco? It's actually a straw-covered bottle that holds red wine — N.C. wine

He struggled to find a producer in Italy who could provide him 2,200 squatty bottles wrapped in straw. “I can’t offer this every year, but maybe I can offer it every other year,” Raffaldini says.

This particular bottling is 90% Sangiovese with 10% Petit Verdot to give it more heft and complexity. In his vineyards in Ronda — 30 minutes west of Winston-Salem — Sangiovese is the workhorse grape. It’s bottled as a standalone but also bolsters several red blends there.

Raffaldini Vineyards also grows Montepulciano, Sagrantino and Vermentino — all classic Italian grapes.

Italy’s Chianti region is where the Sangiovese grape reigns. Many American consumers still mistake Chianti as a grape. In the 1940s and early 1950s, Chianti in straw-covered bottles was for many American GIs their first introduction to European wine. The everyday “spaghetti” wine in the runty wicker bottles eventually found their way into U.S. households.

The drippy candles came later. And good luck finding some in these drip-less candle days.

* * * *