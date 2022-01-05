Uncorked: Anything can and should be a special occasion deserving a crisp sparkler

Widely attributed to him but later debunked, 17th century Benedictine monk Dom Perignon’s apocryphal declaration “I am tasting stars” remains delicious irony in a glass.

Why ironic? Perignon first believed his tiny bubbles to be a defect.

Today, sparkling wine and Champagne is associated with celebration. Sure, New Year’s Day is passed, but many of life’s special moments lie ahead: anniversaries, weddings, birthdays, christenings, graduations, that new job, finishing that big team project, retirement.

When my mortgage payments are in the rear-view window or the Tar Heels win their next national title, the tiny bubbles will flow. Just about anything can and should be a special occasion deserving a crisp sparkler.

Two Champagnes worth considering are the Lanson Le Black Label ($50) and the Palmer & Co. Brut Reserve ($40). Both are minerally and seductive with characteristic hints of brioche.

Champagnes must come from the Champagne region of France to carry the title but there are a few Californian exceptions via a loop-hole in the law. So, I’d relegate Andre’ and Cook’s “champagnes” for a mimosa moment.