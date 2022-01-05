Uncorked: Anything can and should be a special occasion deserving a crisp sparkler

Widely attributed to him but later debunked, 17th century Benedictine monk Dom Perignon’s apocryphal declaration “I am tasting stars” remains delicious irony in a glass.
Why ironic? Perignon first believed his tiny bubbles to be a defect.
Today, sparkling wine and Champagne is associated with celebration. Sure, New Year’s Day is passed, but many of life’s special moments lie ahead: anniversaries, weddings, birthdays, christenings, graduations, that new job, finishing that big team project, retirement.
When my mortgage payments are in the rear-view window or the Tar Heels win their next national title, the tiny bubbles will flow. Just about anything can and should be a special occasion deserving a crisp sparkler.
Two Champagnes worth considering are the Lanson Le Black Label ($50) and the Palmer & Co. Brut Reserve ($40). Both are minerally and seductive with characteristic hints of brioche.
Champagnes must come from the Champagne region of France to carry the title but there are a few Californian exceptions via a loop-hole in the law. So, I’d relegate Andre’ and Cook’s “champagnes” for a mimosa moment.
How can some sparklers cost $5 while others run $200 plus?
Again, is its place of origin Champagne or Napa or an industrial complex in Modesto?
Is the wine methode champenoise crafted? That painstaking production involves inoculating still wine with a tiny dose of residual sugar, producing and trapping CO2 in the bottle. Each and every bottle must be manipulated.
The most widely used production method — Charmat — creates bubbles via carbonation in huge steel tanks. Less expensive and time-consuming, this allows economy-of-scale production.
Additionally, top-flight Champagne and California sparklers routinely leverage chardonnay, pinot noir and often pinot meunier grapes. Cheaper sparklers use inexpensive grapes, including Thompson Seedless.
For the budget-conscious wanting a sparkler with style, think Spanish Cava. Two I’ve recently enjoyed are the Vilarnau Brut Reserva ($15) and Vilarnau Brut Reserva Rose ($16). Other reliable producers include Segura Viudas and Freixenet.
From Argentina, I recommend the Domaine Bousquet Brut ($14) and Domaine Bousquet Rose ($14). Both are produced from pinot noir and chardonnay. Other reliable domestic producers include Domaine Ste. Michelle from Washington and Gruet from New Mexico.
Italian prosecco is another everyday option in the $11-$14 range. Reliable brands include Lamarca, Ruffino and Riondo
* * * *
Come winter, I’m reaching for a full-throttled red. A new brand coming to the Triad is McPrice Myers, a Paso Robles producer fond of grenache, syrah, mourvedre and petit verdot.
Its 2021 High on the Hog Red ($25) is a blend, balancing black fruit and grippy tannin. Its 2020 Pound for Pound Zinfandel ($25) is brambly blackberry and summer in a bottle. Exceeding 15% alcohol levels and closing in on port-like, these are not for the faint of heart.
* * * *
Baby it’s cold outside. And there’s nothing to see in the vineyards now. So curl up by the fireplace and get your wine freak on with these movies:
“Wine Country” (female-oriented comedy so irreverent guys will like it); “Sideways” (male-oriented comedy that’s an acquired taste for some women); “A Good Year” (a rom-com both genders will like); “SOM” (serious geek documentary); “Bottle Shock” (based on a true story); “The Secret of Santa Vittoria” (1969 drama and still a classic); “Uncorked” (a 2020 release with a diverse cast of actors).
Ed Williams, a former newspaper reporter and editor, is now a freelance wine writer. If you have wine news, email williamsonwine@gmail.com.