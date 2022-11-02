Uncorked: Area vineyards win awards at N.C. State Fair Wine Competition

Shadow Springs, JOLO and Childress wineries harvested the most gold at this year’s N.C. State Fair Wine Competition in Raleigh.

Shadow Springs took home Best of Show for its 2019 petit verdot and three Double Gold medals for its Sparkling Valvin Muscat, 2019 meritage blend and 2021 petit verdot/chambourcin blend. Two other Shadow Springs wines also won gold. Interestingly, the Hamptonville winery captured the Best of Show honor at last year’s state fair competition for its 2017 meritage blend.

JOLO Winery and Vineyards near Pilot Mountain took five gold medals, including Double Gold for its 2021 sparkling white blend and its 2021 chambourcin.

Childress Vineyards in Lexington garnered eight gold medals that included a 2021 dry riesling, 2019 Signature Series cabernet sauvignon and a 2015 Reserve Series merlot/cabernet franc blend.

In this year’s Mid-Atlantic Southeastern competition in Winston-Salem, JOLO Winery’s Pilot Shadow — a blend of red grapes dominated by petit verdot — won Best in Show. JOLO’s Pilot Fog from the Cynthiana grape won a Double Gold and its Golden Hallows — a white grape blend dominated by traminette — also earned a Double Gold.

For context, three judges must agree total points for Gold. For Double Gold, three judges independently vote Gold at the outset. For Best in Class, a Gold-winning wine competes against a dozen or more similar Gold-winning wines against a half dozen judges. For Best of Show, a surviving wine must compete against another dozen of not-similar surviving Gold winning wines with another round of judges. This final act is part analytics, part Sorting Hat from Harry Potter.

Make it to Best in Class or Best of Show, that’s magic.

* * * *

In recent years, top award-winning N.C. wines suggests a closer look at two obscure grape varietals: petit verdot and petit manseng. Both originate from south west France, both enjoy increasing popularity among winemakers in North Carolina and Virginia, and there’s nothing petit about either one.

Petit verdot ripens late and haphazardly in France, where it’s included in Bordeaux blends to add color and tannin. In warmer growing regions in the U.S., it ripens more fully, sporting dark fruits with a tannic backbone. Think cabernet sauvignon with an herbal, rustic, smoky, pencil No. 2 lead edge. In N.C. wineries, it’s appearing as a standalone, and consumers are warming to it.

Petit manseng is a white grape with thick skins and loose clusters — suitable to fight heat and humidity in the sticky South. Its high acidity allows a longer hang time, concentrating sugar and bringing a tropical fruit nuance.

It’s not quite viognier, not quite riesling, not quite Gewurztraminer, but elements of all permeate petit manseng, dry or off-dry style.

* * * *

Harvest is over. Winemakers might catch a breath through February. Remaining events to consider:

Nov. 12: Vineyard Stomp Turkey Trot 5K Race, Grassy Creek Vineyards, Elkin; grassycreekvineyard.com.

Nov. 12: Bottles & Bonfire, Marked Tree Vineyards, Flat Rock; markedtreevineyard.com.

Nov. 16: Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium, Surry Community College, Dobson; surry.edu.

Dec. 3: Holiday Open House, Shelton Vineyards, Dobson; sheltonvineyards.com.

Dec. 3: Vineyard Stomp, Round Peak Vineyard, Mt. Airy; roundpeak.com.

Dec. 3: Holiday Market, RayLen Vineyards, Mocksville; raylenvineyards.com.

* * * *

Domestically or internationally, recommended reds — widely available in the Triad, all under $20:

2018 Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Merlot from Washington ($17)

2019 Bodegas Borsao Garnacha Tres Picos from Spain ($18)

2020 Castello Banfi Chianti Classico from Italy ($17)

2019 Antigal Winery & Estates Malbec Uno from Argentina ($14)

2019 Concha y Toro Cabernet Sauvignon Gran Reserva Series Riberas from Chile ($17)

2020 Santa Cristina Toscana from Italy ($13)