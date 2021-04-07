Uncorked: Bestway Grocery in Greensboro, known as the jackpot of beer, also has an impressive wine selection

Bestway Grocery is a quaint 1940s throwback on Walker Avenue near UNCG, renowned for its “wall of beer.” That eclectic line of craft brews that are local, regional, national and global is almost unparalleled in North Carolina.

I find the wine selection there — albeit smaller in scale — equally exciting. Two selections from Spain’s Bodegas Volver — 2018 Wrongo Dongo Monastrell ($10) and 2017 Madame Bobalu Bobal ($9) — were repeat buys. Monastrell (or Mouvedre as known in most parts) was familiar but the Bobal grape was new to me. Both were fruit forward with dark berries, spice and smoke. The Bobal had a loamy, mushroomy hint that made it intriguing.

I spotted another Spanish red there — the 2017 Luzon Monastrell ($8) — that combined red and black fruit and throttled back the tannin.

Because my wife accompanied me, I snagged for her the 2018 St. Christopher Gewurztraminer ($10) from Germany’s Rheinessen region. For fans of spicy, perfumed Gewurz, this doesn’t disappoint at this price range. Unfamiliar with this exotic, one-of-a-kind varietal in the French Alsace and Germany? This is a chance to walk the wild side without breaking the bank.