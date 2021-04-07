Uncorked: Bestway Grocery in Greensboro, known as the jackpot of beer, also has an impressive wine selection

Bestway Grocery is a quaint 1940s throwback on Walker Avenue near UNCG, renowned for its “wall of beer.” That eclectic line of craft brews that are local, regional, national and global is almost unparalleled in North Carolina.
I find the wine selection there — albeit smaller in scale — equally exciting. Two selections from Spain’s Bodegas Volver — 2018 Wrongo Dongo Monastrell ($10) and 2017 Madame Bobalu Bobal ($9) — were repeat buys. Monastrell (or Mouvedre as known in most parts) was familiar but the Bobal grape was new to me. Both were fruit forward with dark berries, spice and smoke. The Bobal had a loamy, mushroomy hint that made it intriguing.
I spotted another Spanish red there — the 2017 Luzon Monastrell ($8) — that combined red and black fruit and throttled back the tannin.
Because my wife accompanied me, I snagged for her the 2018 St. Christopher Gewurztraminer ($10) from Germany’s Rheinessen region. For fans of spicy, perfumed Gewurz, this doesn’t disappoint at this price range. Unfamiliar with this exotic, one-of-a-kind varietal in the French Alsace and Germany? This is a chance to walk the wild side without breaking the bank.
For a white wine that’s more restrained on racy exotica, I choose the 2019 Rickety Bridge Chenin Blanc ($14) headquartered in South Africa but with a distribution hub in High Point. Chenin Blanc generally offers a balance of citrus, melon and honey.
Nearly every major wine region on the planet is represented at Bestway. On an opposite aisle is an equally thoughtful selection of wines from California, Oregon and Washington.
Many N.C. wineries find our state’s various wine competitions a useful marketing tool when their wines medal. But COVID-19 waylaid those competitions in North Carolina in 2020.
The San Francisco Chronicle managed to hold its 2021 competition, drawing entries from across the U.S. Several Triad wineries struck it big in California:
Grove Winery near Gibsonville won bronze medals for its 2017 Nebbiolo ($22) and 2014 Malbec ($17)
Junius Lindsay near Lexington won a gold medal for its 2019 Second Leaf ($22) white blend of Roussanne and Viognier
Piccione Vineyards in the Yadkin Valley won a gold medal for its 2019 Vermentino ($22) and bronze for its 2015 Montepulciano Reserve ($38)
April 22 is Earth Day — a chance to explore organic wines. The Chilean producer Veramonte offers an affordable starting point with the 2020 organically farmed Sauvignon Blanc ($12) from the Casablanca Velley and the 2018 organically farmed Cabernet Sauvignon ($12) from the Colchagua Valley.
Both are the result of vineyards free of pesticides, insecticides and synthetic fertilizers. Veramonte has found that a good alternative to soil-compacting tractors and mowers is to allow sheep to roam the rows, clearing grass and weeds. Plus they leave behind a natural soil additive.
U.S. organic wines include Bonterra, Frey, Parducci and A to Z,
Some other selections I’ve enjoyed worth considering:
2017 Beronia Crianza Rioja ($14): A medium-bodied Spanish red with dried cherry, raspberry and chocolate. Primarily Tempranillo with a dollop of Grenache.
2018 Pieropan Soave Classico ($22): Italian blend of Garganega and Trebbiano that delivers a surprisingly tropical profile.
2019 Matua Sauvignon Blanc ($12): New Zealand’s Marlborough region is a slam-dunk with this varietal. Zippy grapefruit and lemon profile.
2018 d’Arenberg The Hermit Crab ($17): Australian blend of Viognier and Marsanne that offers an affordable alternative to French Rhone whites.
2017 Ferrari-Carano Siena ($20): This respected Sonoma County producer fashions an Italian-styled wine with this kitchen-sink blend: Sangiovese, Zinfandel, Tannat, Grenache, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Malbec, and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Ed Williams is marketing director at Alamance Community College. This column appears the first Wednesday of each month. If you have wine news, email williamsonwine@gmail.com.
