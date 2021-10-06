Uncorked: Childrenss Vineyards picks up a load of trophies at wine competition

WINSTON-SALEM — And the winner is ...

Judging by award-winning wines at the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition, Childress Vineyards in Lexington can claim victory.

Childress wines collected 41 medals, including six Double Gold and five Gold. Those and other N.C. award winners can be sampled at the Carolina Classic Fair, concluding this weekend in Winston-Salem.

The Mid-Atlantic Southeastern results, judged in August in Winston-Salem, were announced in September. More than 350 wines from North Carolina and surrounding states competed.

Childress Vineyards crafts a huge range of wines, from dry vinifera to muscadine to dessert-style to fruit-based to sparkling. Because Childress winemaker Mark Frizolowski makes wines for other smaller N.C. wineries, it’s very likely he earned medals for others as well.

Childress Starbound was voted Best Dessert Wine in the competition. Other award-winning wines I’ve enjoyed from Childress over the years include: Viognier, pinot grigio, Traminette, dry riesling, sangiovese, merlot and cabernet sauvignon.