Uncorked: Childrenss Vineyards picks up a load of trophies at wine competition

WINSTON-SALEM — And the winner is ...
Judging by award-winning wines at the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition, Childress Vineyards in Lexington can claim victory.
Childress wines collected 41 medals, including six Double Gold and five Gold. Those and other N.C. award winners can be sampled at the Carolina Classic Fair, concluding this weekend in Winston-Salem.
The Mid-Atlantic Southeastern results, judged in August in Winston-Salem, were announced in September. More than 350 wines from North Carolina and surrounding states competed.
Childress Vineyards crafts a huge range of wines, from dry vinifera to muscadine to dessert-style to fruit-based to sparkling. Because Childress winemaker Mark Frizolowski makes wines for other smaller N.C. wineries, it’s very likely he earned medals for others as well.
Childress Starbound was voted Best Dessert Wine in the competition. Other award-winning wines I’ve enjoyed from Childress over the years include: Viognier, pinot grigio, Traminette, dry riesling, sangiovese, merlot and cabernet sauvignon.
When the N.C. State Fair showcases its wine competition winners Oct. 14-24 in Raleigh, I suspect Childress will again make a strong showing. It’s been doing that consistently since Frizolowski arrived in North Carolina 18 years ago.
Shelton Vineyards — another large-scale winery in Dobson — picked up 14 medals in the Mid-Atlantic Southeastern, including three Double Gold winners (riesling, barrel-fermented chardonnay and Two Five Nine Petit Verdot). Riesling is a particularly difficult grape to grow in the South, but Shelton has consistently turned out award-winners.
Three smaller wineries — Grove Winery (Altamahaw), JOLO Vineyards (Pilot Mountain) and Old Homeplace Vineyard (Winston-Salem) each picked up 10 awards. Grove earned a Double Gold for its 2017 Nebbiolo, and JOLO earned a Double Gold for its red blend Carolus XII.
Full disclosure: I have judged the Mid-Atlantic Southeastern wine competition for nearly a decade. All wines are rated “blind” — judges know only the varietal or blend; the winery remains anonymous.
Having traveled North Carolina’s wine regions for nearly 20 years, I’ll mention some perennial favorites — each winning awards at this competition: Laurel Gray barrel-fermented chardonnay, Shadow Springs Seyval Blanc, Hanover Park Chambourcin, Brandon Hills Raptor Red, James River Cellars Vidal Blanc and Laurel Gray Viognier.
* * * *
On the international front, some widely available wines worth checking out.
2020 Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses ($16): This French blush is backed by minerals and acidity and showcases raspberry, blood orange and green melon notes.
2019 Loosen Bros. Mosel Riesling ($12): From Germany, green apple, raspberry and peach.
2018 Antigal Winery Uno Malbec ($14): Argentina’s signature grape, this malbec oozes plum, blackberry, tobacco and all-spice.
2018 Herdade do Esporao Alentejano Monte Velho ($12): The title alone is a mouthful. Surprisingly light-tannined and fruity for a blend of some powerhouse grapes: Touriga Nacional, syrah, Aragonex and Trincadeira. Portugal is making some exciting, value-based reds for everyday consumption.
Freelance writer Ed Williams has written about wine for the News & Record since 1990. Send wine news or events to williamsonwine@gmail.com.