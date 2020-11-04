Uncorked: Cooler weathers brings a hankering for red wine

Susumaniello. Rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?

Su-su-man-yell-o is an obscure red grape from the Puglia region — the heel of Italy’s boot. I’d never run across it before so when I stumble over a curio like this, I’ll pull its cork. Inky in hue, it is medium bodied in both tannin and acidity with bold plum and blueberry fruit and nuances of tobacco and Five Spice.

The 2019 Ruggero Di Bardo Susumaniello ($10) at Trader Joe’s reminds me a lot of another everyday red I buy there: Nero Grande Appassimento ($7), a blend of Negroamaro and Primitivo also from the Puglia region. Of the two, Susumaniello is a bit more rustic, not quite as fruit forward as the Nero Grande, offering more smoke and spice.

As cooler weather rolls in, I gravitate more to reds.