Uncorked: European wine prices are on the rise, but there are still some reasonable choices

With European wine prices rising amid America’s inflation, I’m always hunting top-flight juice that’s easy on my wallet. These days, the wines of Chile are my go-to.

A snaking strip of wine real estate between the Pacific Ocean and the Andes, Chile ranges No. 4 or No. 5 in world exports, much of it aimed at the U.S.

Temperate weather, abundant sunshine, cooling nights, international investment and improved viticulture practices — all this is driving Chilean wine popularity, particularly cabernet sauvignon.

I recently had the chance to sample a half dozen cabernet sauvignons from Chile’s top wine producing regions: Maipo and Colchagua. These cabernets were ultra-ripe showing tamed tannins, good acidity and hints of exotic spices.

Four that stood out are:

2016 Echeverria Limited Edition ($25) from the Maipo region

2018 Los Vascos Cromas Grande Reserve ($22) from the Colchagua region

2018 Maquis Gran Reserva ($20) from Colchagua

2019 TerraNoble Gran Reserva ($20) from Cochaqua

All are distributed in North Carolina. All compare favorably to cabernets from Napa and Sonoma at thrice the price.

* * * *

Other wines I’ve recently enjoyed and you might too:

2020 Veramonte Organic Carmenere ($12): Also from Chile, this is a sixth grape that once went into French Bordeaux centuries ago. It managed to migrate to South America where it was initially confused for merlot.

2018 Roger Goulart Reserva Organic Cava ($20): From Spain, a Cava always makes a nice substitute for high-end California sparklers.

2019 Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico Famiglia Zingarelli ($17): Sangiovese-based from Italy, this is redolent of cherry, herbs and plum.

2021 Veramonte Organic Sauvignon Blanc ($12): This bright, zingy white from Chile finds middle ground between the New Zealand grapefruit and the Californian fescue styles.

2019 Cusuman Nero d’Avola ($16): Sicily’s signature red.

2019 Chateau Ste. Michelle-Dr. Loosen Riesling ($19): Washington’s interpretation of Germany’s famed white grape.

2021 Head High Chardonnay ($22): From two vineyards in Sonoma, Calif. The fruit shines through without oak or malolactic manipulation.

* * * *

Hosting guests last weekend in the mountains, I laid in a mixed case to cover varied preferences. It was an eclectic sampling of inexpensive fare from Trader Joe’s, and I didn’t mind sharing my shopping venue when they gave appreciative nods with each wine poured.

Here are some favorites there that are always repeat buys:

Floriana Gruner Veltliner ($6, Hungary)

Honey Moon Viognier ($6, California)

Gallant Grenache ($6, South Africa)

Rosa Dell Olmo Barbera d’Asti ($6, Italy)

Belles Vignes Sauvignon Blanc ($7, France)

Griffone Sangiovese ($5, Italy)

Joseph Handler Riesling ($7, Germany)

Rough & Ready Petite Sirah/Petit Verdot ($8, California)

Vignobles Lachetaeau Vouvrary ($10, France)

Cecilia Beretta Valpolicella Rippaso ($12, Italy)

As warm weather approaches, I gravitate to pink blush. Trader Joe’s delivers three very different styles that conjures my early wine journey: Reserve des Chastelles Tavel ($10, France), Lagranja Garnacha ($6, Spain) and Espiral Vinho Rose ($5, Portugal).

That last Portuguese wine is a tad sweet and fizzy — perfect when my daughter visits from grad school because that wine profile is her jam. Truth be told, in my college years, I flirted with a similarly-styled blush from Portugal — Lancers.

Freelance writer Ed Williams has written about wine for the News & Record since 1990. Send wine news or events to williamsonwine@gmail.com.