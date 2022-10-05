Uncorked: Fall temperatures are flexible enough to have red and white wines on hand

October is a mixed month with temperatures still warm enough to keep the whites handy and the reds at the ready when humidity breaks and leaves start falling.

Here are wines I’ve enjoyed recently, most widely available in the Triad, each representing good quality-price ROI:

2021 Four Graces Pinot Gris ($18): This lush white from Oregon’s Willamette Valley is my go-to when enjoying Asian fare at Phoenix.

2021 Cline Viognier ($11): Floral and spicy, with aromas of honeysuckle and orange blossom.

2020 Leonildo Pieropan Soave Classico ($21): Italian white blends Garganega and Trebbiano. Melon and pear with a citrusy, mineral edge.

2016 Bodegas LAN Rioja Reserve ($19): Spain’s Tempranillo grape shines in this juicy red. Plum, black cherry and cigar-box aromas.

2020 Bodegas Amalaya Malbec ($13): Argentina’s signature red grape. Dried cherry, raspberry with smoke and coffee aromas.

2019 Bodegas Juan Gil Jumilla ($12) and 2020 Bodegas Ego Jumilla El Goru ($12): Spain’s Monastrell grape (aka Mourvedre) takes center stage in both — a repeat buy at Costco. Both are fruit-forward, with black licorice, brambly blackberry and Chinese all-spice.

2021 Curator White ($10): A South African blend of Chenin Blanc, Viognier, Columbard, Chardonnay and Roussanne. Pear, honey and Honeycrisp apple.

2021 Fairview Goats do Roam Red ($12): Also from South Africa, this kitchen sink blend is a goof on French Cotes du Rhone. Light and fruity and smoky, this blends Syrah, Mourvedre , Grenache, Cinsault, Durif and Tempranillo.

2020 Matua ($11) and 2021 Oyster Bay ($11): Both New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs represent excellent value. Pear, grapefruit and guava.

2021 Head High Zinfandel ($28): California’s sprawling Sonoma County does right by a lot of grapes, in particularly Zinfandel. It’s blackberry profile is a reminder of summer’s last hurrah. Also anise, plumb, and dried cherry.

2020 Arindo Verdejo ($11): From Spain’s Rueda region, this snappy white showcases Fuji apple, blood orange, minerals and almonds.

2018 d’Arenberg The Stump Jump Shiraz ($13): An Australian staple, this is bursting with blackberry, anise, raspberry, cherry, plum and cigar box aromas.

2020 Josh Cellars Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon ($22): This ubiquitous California producer added a limited firefighter-themed bottling to honor those putting themselves in harm’s way. A portion of all sales goes to various firefighter charities. Black currant, plum, blackberry and mocha.

* * * *

For those on a tighter budget, six $6 Trader Joe’s wines I routinely stock are: Emma Reichart Rose of Pinot Noir from Germany; Honeymoon Viognier from California; Rosa del Olmo Barbera d’Asti from Italy; Marques de Colbort Utiel-Requina from Spain; Dr. Beckermann Liebfraumilch from Germany; and Villa Cerrino Montepulciano d’Abruzzo from Italy.

* * * *

Upcoming N.C. wine events include:

Oct. 8: Harvest Wine Festival, Shelton Vineyards, Dobson, sheltonvineyards.com

Oct. 15: Yadkin Valley Wine Festival, Yadkinville, yadkinvalleync.com/events/yadkin-valley-wine-festival

Oct. 22: Four Seasons Fall Wine Dinner, Raffaldini Vineyards, Ronda, raffaldini.com

Nov. 12: Vineyard Stomp Turkey Trot 5K race, Grassy Creek Vineyards, grassycreekvineyard.com

Nov. 18: Wine Showdown, Murder Mystery Dinner, Shelton Vineyards, Dobson, sheltonvineyards.com

Dec. 3: Vineyard Stomp Jingle Jog 5K, Mount Airy, roundpeak.com

* * * *

The Greensboro Women’s Resource Center annual fundraiser on Oct. 22 — Men Can Cook — features for the first time a curated tasting of adult libations. The event will showcase products from Grove Vineyards & Winery, Fainting Goat Spirits, South End Brewing Co., and Bull City Cider. Learn more at www.WomensCentergso.org