Uncorked: Food and wine writer hosts Sauvignon Blanc tasting

Sauvignon blanc grows worldwide, its crisp, bright style nuanced by location and growing conditions.

New Zealand commonly delivers sauvignon blancs showcasing grapefruit and gooseberry. French versions can be steely and minerally. California versions can be herbal, fescue grass.

I recently tasted through eight curated sauvignon blancs from Chile, an event hosted by Argentinian food and wine writer Joaquin Hidalgo.

This tasting focused on coastal-area sauvignon, different from that which grows inland nearer Santiago. Coastal sauvignon enjoys a cooler clime and maritime influences from the Pacific Ocean.

Of eight wines sampled, four stood out to me:

2020 Casas del Bosque La Cantera ($18): From the coldest region in the Casablanca Valley, this is key lime pie in a glass.

2021 Vina Tabali Talinay ($24): Calcium soils from what was once a sea bed influence the minerals, with gunflint, citrus and brine.

2020 Ventisquero Wine Estates Grey ($25): Bright lemon-lime, with herbal and saline hints.

2021 Vina Garces Silva Amayna ($25): The lime aromas are immediately striking, suggesting over-the-top citrus. But this shows a creamier nuance with passion fruit and pineapple.

* * * *

The crowd-sourced restaurant review website Yelp has named Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards near Hendersonville “North Carolina’s best place for wine production.” That recognition is built of consumer reviews over time.

Saint Paul Mountain grows 14 grape varieties at two vineyards. The rieslings and vidal blanc — fairly uncommon in North Carolina — are worth the visit.

Visitors might also consider neighboring Burntshirt Vineyards and Marked Tree Vineyards, both of which produce, in addition to other varietals, Gruner Veltliner. That white grape is common to Austria; in the entire U.S., not so much.

East of Hendersonville, three other tightly-clustered wineries are also worth consideration: Parker-Binns (petit Manseng), Over Mountain (petit verdot) and Russian Chapel Hills (mosaic).

* * * *

Signature wine events in October in North Carolina include:

1-6 p.m. Oct. 1: Wine & Food Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte. https://charlotte.uncorkthefun.com.

10-6 p.m. Oct. 8: Harvest Festival 2022 at Shelton Vineyards, 286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson. www.sheltonvineyards.com/event/harvest-festival-2022.

Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 15: N.C. Wine Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheater, 8003 Regency Pkwy, Cary. https://ncwinefestival.com/home.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15: Yadkin Valley Grape Festival at Yadkin County Chamber-Commerce, 205 S. Jackson St., Yadkinville. https://yvgf.com.

* * * *

Greensboro Women’s Resource Center’s annual fundraiser Men Can Cook will be on Oct. 22.

For the first time, it will feature a curated tasting of adult libations. The event will showcase products from Grove Winery, Fainting Goat Spirits, South End Brewing Co. and Bull City Cider.

Learn more at www.womenscentergso.org.

* * * *

Some recommended wines:

2020 The Originals Syrah ($6): Fruit-forward everyday red from Washington State. This is a repeat buy at Trader Joe’s.

2019 Cline Cellars Zinfandel Lodi Old Vine ($12): This 40-year-old-family-owned-and-operated winery in California’s Sonoma region produces a stunning variety of wines. It’s long been associated with first-class zinfandel. This punches above its price point with gobs of black cherry, blackberry and anise.

2019 Stoller Pinot Noir ($30): From Oregon’s famed Willamette wine region. Features cherry, raspberry, blackberry and tobacco.

2020 Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo ($28): My first encounter with the Greco grape from Italy’s Campania region. Tight and crisp with hints of apricot, McIntosh apple and balsamic.

2020 Pagos de Tahola ($17): A Spanish rose crafted from Tempranillo. Features pomegranate, watermelon and dried cherry.

2018 Primus The Blend ($19): From Chile’s Colchagua Valley, this blends cabernet sauvignon, carmenere, petit verdot, syrah and cabernet franc.