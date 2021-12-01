Uncorked: Here are some wine-related gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

Looking for holiday gift items for a wine enthusiast? Some suggestions with a distinct North Carolina flavor.

Now through March 27, the Yadkin Valley Winter Wine and Beer Passport program is open to couples for $145. If that sounds steep, consider that tasting room fees now run about $8-$15, depending on what option you choose.

The passport program offers tastings at 14 wineries, three breweries and one distillery, cutting tasting room costs by about 60%. Additionally, there are 10% discounts at more than a half dozen local hotels and resort cabins.

Learn more about the program and participating properties at yadkinvalleync.com/guides/winter-beer-wine-passport or call the Yadkin Valley Chamber at 336-526-1111.

* * * *

Got a N.C. State Wolfpack fan in the family? Shelton Vineyards in Dobson recently released “The Brickyard” as its inaugural Hallowed Places Collection of N.C. State University wine. The red blend ($40) showcases cabernet sauvignon, merlot, tannat and malbec.

The Shelton-NCSU partnership helps support student scholarships and allows current students to participate in a real-world entrepreneurial project. Information at sheltonvineyards.com/thebrickyard.

* * * *