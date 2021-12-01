Uncorked: Here are some wine-related gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

Looking for holiday gift items for a wine enthusiast? Some suggestions with a distinct North Carolina flavor.
Now through March 27, the Yadkin Valley Winter Wine and Beer Passport program is open to couples for $145. If that sounds steep, consider that tasting room fees now run about $8-$15, depending on what option you choose.
The passport program offers tastings at 14 wineries, three breweries and one distillery, cutting tasting room costs by about 60%. Additionally, there are 10% discounts at more than a half dozen local hotels and resort cabins.
Learn more about the program and participating properties at yadkinvalleync.com/guides/winter-beer-wine-passport or call the Yadkin Valley Chamber at 336-526-1111.
* * * *
Got a N.C. State Wolfpack fan in the family? Shelton Vineyards in Dobson recently released “The Brickyard” as its inaugural Hallowed Places Collection of N.C. State University wine. The red blend ($40) showcases cabernet sauvignon, merlot, tannat and malbec.
The Shelton-NCSU partnership helps support student scholarships and allows current students to participate in a real-world entrepreneurial project. Information at sheltonvineyards.com/thebrickyard.
* * * *
The JOLO 2020 Carolus XII ($59) has won gold medals at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition, Sante’ International Magazine Wine Competition and most recently the Jefferson Cup Invitational in Kansas City. That’s incredibly strong consensus for this Pilot Mountain winery.
Fans of blockbuster reds will enjoy this blend of 42% cabernet sauvignon, 39% merlot, 7% syrah, 6% petit verdot, 3% chambourcin and 3% cabernet franc.
* * * *
Speaking of big reds, I recently sampled at Childress Vineyards in Lexington the Barrel Select Petit Verdot ($22). This is ordinarily a blending grape in Bordeaux. As a standalone, it’s inky with a chewy mouthfeel and brooding dark fruit. I recommend it with steak.
A comparative petit verdot-based wine — Devil’s Tribute ($33) — was served next; this wine aged six months in whiskey barrels. The difference was stunning. The dark fruit was all there, accentuated by smoke and anise. The weight of this wine was enormous. Better serve it with two steaks.
The proprietary name Devil’s Tribute is a riff on “The Angel’s Share” — what the angels are said to take from each barrel or cask (through evaporation). The angel’s share can siphon off as much as 30% from porous wood barrels. Science and fantasy abides.
* * * *
With winter’s approach, some enthusiasts prefer a higher octane. Consider these award-winning fortified night caps that are around 18% alcohol: Hanover Park Vineyard Vin D’ Orange ($26); Shelton Vineyards Port 2014 ($25); and Windsor Run Cellars Midnight Run Grand Reserve 2021 ($49).
* * * *
Moving up the dial, WRC Distillery in Hamptonville is doing interesting work with products clocking in at 80-90 proof: Killer Bee (honey base, $38); White Widow (Traminette base, $29) and Shadow Hawk (Seyval Blanc base, $35). Each will warm a holiday heart.
* * * *
Christmas with The Embers at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy is Dec. 16. Tickets are $20-$25. The Embers, inducted into the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, have been playing for more than 40 years.
Before the concert, get your wine-freak on at Old North State Winery and Restaurant, an easy walk to the concert. Information at yadkinvalleync.com/events.
Ed Williams is a freelance wine writer and wine judge who has contributed to the News & Record since 1990. Email wine news to williamsonwine@gmail.com