Uncorked: Holiday wine? Whose holiday? Whose table? What’s on that table?

The expected question this time of year: What wine do you recommend for the holiday table?
I ask: Whose holiday? Whose table? What’s on that table?
Different faiths, different cultures and different culinary traditions make the question impossible to answer. Facing impossibility, I answer: Pour whatever YOU like.
Our table is a Presbyterian meets Norman Rockwell kind of table: Turkey, dressing, rice and gravy, broccoli casserole, creamed corn, whipped sweet potato (marshmallow on top), bread and butter pickles, grandma’s rolls, and frozen pink cranberry cupcake dessert.
With such variation, I’ll offer a Chenin Blanc from South Africa or France. Chenin Blanc is versatile, sometimes called “the chameleon.” I’ll have simple riesling from Germany (or North Carolina’s Shelton Vineyards) because it’s equally flexible. My wife, a Gewurztraminer freak, will insist on that — renown for exotic perfume and spicy flavor profile.
For lighter reds, there’s the classic French Beaujolais (but not Nouveau). And my absolute go-to: pinot noir.
If beef is served, I may pull an Italian Primitivo (zinfandel) or Spanish Mourvedre — both fruit forward but still light on tannin. Or I might go bold with cabernet sauvignon.
* * * *
Some ideas for the holiday table — or as a gift for your hosts.
Pinot noir is remarkably versatile, covering turkey, beef, fish and assorted sides. Four recommendations that make a statement: 2018 Boen Russian River Pinot Noir from California ($28); 2017 Ritual Pinot Noir from the Casablanca Valley in Chile ($20); 2019 Head High Pinot Noir from California ($25) and 2019 Sanford Pinot Noir blend from California Santa Rita Hills and Santa Barbara ($45). Each is seductive for its cherry, raspberry and clove-spice profile.
More widely available in the Triad are: 2019 Chateau St. Michelle Gewurztraminer ($10) from Washington; 2020 Ken Forrester Chenin Blanc Petit ($12) from South Africa; 2019 Goru Gold Mourvedre ($10) from Spain; 2019 Erath Pinot Gris ($13) from Oregon; Veramonte Carmenere ($12) from Chile; and 2018 Primus Blend from Chile ($19).
For the bargain hunters, look for Trader Joe’s 2019 Floriana Gruner Veltliner from Hungary ($6); 2020 Joseph Handler Riesling from Germany ($6); 2020 Vignals Viognier from France ($7); 2020 Grifone Primitivo from Italy ($5) and 2020 Tenebres Grenache-Syrah-Mourvedre blend from France ($6).
If you’re a cabernet fan and beef is on the table, consider the 2018 Meyer Family Cellars Fluffy Billows Cabernet Sauvignon ($54). This could cellar but its fruit forward enough to serve now.
Given its back story, some enthusiasts might recognize the pedigree.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, I often made the pilgrimage to Napa Valley because I was a fiend for Napa cabs. I could even afford them on a newspaper reporter’s salary.
“We’ve another stop up the road,” I told wifey. “Silver Oak. Cabernet sauvignon specialist. Some guy named Justin Meyer.”
Wifey is looking at the wine country map. “Says here all Silver Oak has is a Napa cab and a Sonoma cab. Boring!”
“But oh what a cabernet it will be. Just you wait and see,” I parody Dr. Seuss. (Today, Silver Oak cabs run $100 plus.)
Flash forward to the next generation. Matt Meyer, son of Justin Meyer, is crafting varietals from three California appellations, including this cabernet from Oakville — revered terroir for that grape.
It takes me back 30 years, conjuring good memories. As it should be.
Freelance writer Ed Williams has written about wine for the News & Record since 1990. Send wine news or events to williamsonwine@gmail.com.