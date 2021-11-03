Uncorked: Holiday wine? Whose holiday? Whose table? What’s on that table?

The expected question this time of year: What wine do you recommend for the holiday table?

I ask: Whose holiday? Whose table? What’s on that table?

Different faiths, different cultures and different culinary traditions make the question impossible to answer. Facing impossibility, I answer: Pour whatever YOU like.

Our table is a Presbyterian meets Norman Rockwell kind of table: Turkey, dressing, rice and gravy, broccoli casserole, creamed corn, whipped sweet potato (marshmallow on top), bread and butter pickles, grandma’s rolls, and frozen pink cranberry cupcake dessert.

With such variation, I’ll offer a Chenin Blanc from South Africa or France. Chenin Blanc is versatile, sometimes called “the chameleon.” I’ll have simple riesling from Germany (or North Carolina’s Shelton Vineyards) because it’s equally flexible. My wife, a Gewurztraminer freak, will insist on that — renown for exotic perfume and spicy flavor profile.

For lighter reds, there’s the classic French Beaujolais (but not Nouveau). And my absolute go-to: pinot noir.

If beef is served, I may pull an Italian Primitivo (zinfandel) or Spanish Mourvedre — both fruit forward but still light on tannin. Or I might go bold with cabernet sauvignon.